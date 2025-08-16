‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes NSFW joke after picking a letter — and leaves the whole studio uncomfortable

Ryan Seacrest said, “Okay. Well… there are two Ds, and you took $1,300 with them,” to which the contestant gave a bizarre reply.

A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stunned fans by saying an NSFW phrase on the family-friendly game show. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' that aired on April 1, 2025, Linda Davis, from Denver, Colorado, cracked a joke on the show, which raised quite a few eyebrows. After Davis won the first toss-up and her competitor Nora Aguirre solved the second, the two continued battling it out. Later, Davis made a comment after taking a letter from Aguirre that fans felt was intentionally NSFW.

Davis started Round 1 with the puzzle “Travel Trips,” earning $1,650 by guessing three “N”s. On her second spin, Davis landed on Lose a Turn. Davis then guessed the letter “D.” Host Ryan Seacrest asked Davis to take a closer look at the board. According to TV Insider, Davis said, “Ohhh,” making Seacrest laugh out loud. Then, Davis spun the wheel and said, “I’m going to take that ‘D.‘”

After the awkward moment, Davis chuckled, and the entire studio went silent. At that point, Seacrest didn't acknowledge or respond to the joke. According to the Daily Mail, Seacrest told Davis, “Ok. Well… there are two Ds, and you took $1300 with them." Davis' turn came to an end when she guessed "R," and it wasn't in the puzzle. Ultimately, Aguirre deciphered the puzzle, “Taste Some Fine Wine and Fabulous Food.” Davis failed to emerge as the big winner of the night, finishing in second place with $14,098.

After the episode aired, fans reacted to Davis’ crude joke on social media, calling it inappropriate. One 'Wheel of Fortune' fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Linda is doing WHAT!?!?! #WheelOfFortune." Followed by a second fan who penned, “I’m gonna take that D’ is a real thing that was just said on #WheelOfFortune." On the other hand, some 'Wheel of Fortune' fans also shared their honest reactions to Davis' NSFW joke on Reddit. One social media user remarked, "I see I'm not the only one that has a juvenile mind." Another netizen went on to say, "I might be 43 years old, but my brain has maintained its 12 year old sense of humor." A user shed light on a past clip of the veteran talk show host Pat Sajak and explained, "There’s a somewhat infamous clip of Pat Sajak saying, 'she wants a D, aaaaaand she’s gonna get one.' He knew what he was doing."