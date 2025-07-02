How a heart transplant brought these 2 moms together — and led them to deliver emotional ‘AGT’ audition

‘America’s Got Talent’ once saw two mothers connected to one tragic story, as judges called it “the most magical moment.”

2 Moms United By 1 Heart was one act that had the judges feeling emotional as a parent. Taking over the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18, the aforementioned routine consisted of two female singers, who were moms. Expressing the tragic backstory behind the act, Holly Campbell and Kim Scadlock spoke of their sons. As per Movie Guide, Campbell, a New York school teacher, lost her infant son, Jake, back in 2007. However, the reason why they call themselves 2 Moms United By 1 Heart is because Jake was an organ donor, whose heart was given to Scadlock’s son Beckham. Bekham was just 16 days old when he received Jake's heart.

Another interesting fact that the two mothers share together is that the last song that Campbell had sung to her son was ‘For Good’ from the musical WICKED, which was the same song that Scadlock sang to Beckham after he had his heart transplant surgery. Talking to the judges on stage of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Scadlock stated, “When Beckham was finished with his heart transplant surgery, I wasn’t allowed to hold him. I could just kind of stroke his head, and the first thing I did when I stroked his head, I sang that song ‘For Good’ from WICKED.” Adding to her words, Campbell explained that a few years later, Kim had written a letter to her. We kept in touch, and then we had the opportunity to meet each other for the first time, and [Kim] gave me a big hug, and it was one of the best moments of my life,” Campbell added.

Scadlock then went on to explain that as a duo, they “would love to spread the word about organ donation. If we could change the heart of one person, it’s worth it.” Hearing their story, Simon Cowell got emotional and mentioned, “I don’t even know what to say. It’s such a sad story and the fact that you shared it with us. I’m a dad. I get it. That story you just told us about the same song, that’s unbelievable.” The song that they performed during their audition was the same that they sang for their sons, ‘For Good,’ as per Fandom. With their sweetest voice, they made the judges feel the emotion in their voice. Even Sofia Vergara was seen looking intrigued and yet almost teary as the two mothers sang, looking at each other.

A piano tune being played in the background, the mothers, with the voice of an angel made several attendees of their audition cry. Towards the end of their act, they were seen holding hands as they sang a chorus. After they finished their act, the actress from ‘Modern Family’ was seen stating, “I think this is a moment we’re always going to remember…this song that obviously you were meant to have between the two of you.” Meanwhile, Howie Mandel stated, “the most magical moment I have ever experienced on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT.” The duo earned a yes from all four judges sitting during the audition. In an Instagram post, Scadlock had expressed her emotional journey with her son Beckham. “I can’t count how many pictures over the years that I’ve taken of Beckham in this exact same situation – getting an echocardiogram on his heart – and each time I take the pictures, I thank God that he’s laying on this table alive and healthy, with a perfect angel heart beating in his chest,” the caption read.