Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite justified

Even with a visible bald patch, Kevin O'Leary’s $3,000 haircut spend is one investment he’s not backing down from

Kevin O’Leary, the sharp-tongued investor from ‘Shark Tank’ is known for his no-nonsense approach to business. But there’s another aspect of his life he takes equally seriously—his hair. While the entrepreneur sports a noticeable bald patch, he spends nearly $3,000 a year on haircuts, visiting the barber every 10 days. For O’Leary’s reasoning is surprisingly practical. He shared, “A guy like me has to think about haircuts all the time. Why? Because I don’t want to look like Bozo the Clown after two weeks, with the sides growing out.” For O’Leary, this isn’t an extravagant indulgence—it’s a strategic investment in his image.

Maintaining a clean, polished appearance is crucial for someone in his position, where first impressions can make or break business relationships. His dedication to his haircuts is not just about avoiding a comical look—it’s also tied to professional branding. He shared, “I invest in looking great all the time, and the way I do it is [paying for] great clothing, great shoes, and a haircut every 10 days.” O’Leary’s focus on appearance is backed by research. A study from Princeton University revealed that people make judgments about others in a fraction of a second, evaluating attributes like trustworthiness and competence, as reported by Market Realist.

For O’Leary, who interacts with clients, colleagues, and TV audiences regularly, maintaining a professional image is non-negotiable. His ‘Shark Tank’ co-star Daymond John shares a similar philosophy. He shared, “Remember, people employ you because they want to be around people like them…If you’re somebody that is a team player, and you’re dressed appropriately, and you’re always welcoming to people, and they want to be around you ... then you’ll hopefully be able to grow in the company.” He also emphasized the significance of manicured nails, polished shoes, and good grooming as part of creating a strong first impression, as reported by CNBC.

He exclaimed, “I don’t like that look. I like this look. I think I look terrific…I have a bunch of people in different cities that do this because I want them to know every one of my hair. I don’t have that many, so I want them to have a personal relationship with every hair.” Unlike the average American man, who spends around $34 per haircut, O’Leary opts for premium services. For him, it’s not just about looking good but ensuring consistency across his public and private appearances.

Kevin O'Leary participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Kovac)

Whether he’s in a boardroom or on television, his polished look helps maintain his authoritative and confident persona. For those who suggest he should shave his head entirely, O’Leary is firm in his preferences. “I don’t like that look. I like this look. I think I look terrific,” he stated. He further added, “People say to me, ‘Why don’t you cut all your hair off and just be totally bald?’” To O’Leary, the $3,000 annual haircut budget isn’t frivolous—it’s a calculated expense with measurable returns. In O’Leary’s world, every detail matters.