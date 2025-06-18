A 45-year-old dance crew lit up ‘AGT’ — but caused a Golden Buzzer face-off between Simon and Crews

A bunch of 45-year olds wowed the 'AGT' judges with thier 1989 dance routine, prompting host Terry Crews to hit the Golden Buzzer

'AGT' season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025, and is already outshining previous seasons. With Terry Crews now holding his own Golden Buzzer, the stakes feel higher than ever. But with only four episodes into the season, no one expected Crews to slam the Golden Buzzer, especially for an act no one saw coming. His moment came when a group called the Funkateers auditioned in the latest episode.

Before their performance, the group shared that they’ve been together for 45 years, starting with a high school talent show they won. They also revealed that their last performance was in 1989, at one member’s wedding. Surprisingly, Simon Cowell asked, “Do you think you can win?” and they replied, “We know we can.”

Screenshot of group Funkateers during audition on 'AGT' season 20 (Image Source: YouTube/'AGT')

As the group began rearranging themselves on stage, the judges didn’t know what to expect. But as they started dancing to Rick James’ 'Give It to Me Baby,' the crowd erupted, and the judges couldn’t take their eyes off them. Even Crews was so excited he shouted, “The footwork!” in admiration. After the performance, the judges’ reactions said it all. “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” said Cowell, while Sofía Vergara added, “It was perfect.”

As the judges continued their feedback, Crews sneakily made his way to the panel. By the time it was Mel B’s turn to speak, he’d reached the table and hit the Golden Buzzer! "Hey! Listen! You are my Golden Buzzer! I got you!" he told the Funkateers, who were overwhelmed with excitement. Cowell, however, looked disappointed — he had planned to hit the Golden Buzzer himself. "Hey, that was supposed to be mine," he said, pointing at Crews. He then added that the Funkateers are "something surprising, and it just makes you feel amazing." He also told Crews, "I am not making this up. I was literally about to do the Golden Buzzer, and then out of the corner of my eye I saw you, and I hated you and loved you at the same time." To which Crews replied, "I had you, Simon."

I am so happy that you pick them to be your #GoldenBuzzer #AGT — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) June 18, 2025

Terry Crews also tweeted a picture with the group, where a fan of the hit reality TV show wrote, "I am so happy that you picked them to be your golden buzzer act." The playful banter between Crews and Cowell over the Golden Buzzer had fans in stitches. "These gentlemen deserved this. Hilarious that Simon nearly fought for the buzzer, said an 'AGT' in the YouTube comments section, while another 'AGT' viewer gushed, "The Funkateers are LEGENDARY back home in Inkster, Michigan! They've still got it!" Noting the excitement of the group, a viewer also added, "This is pure Happiness. What the world needs more of these days. Bless these guys!!!!" Agreeing with the sentiment, a YouTube user added, "Age is nothing but a number. Thank you, Terry and Simon."