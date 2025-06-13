Simon Cowell rejected this ‘AGT’ contestant but he snuck back twice more — and stole the show anyway

Nothing could stop this contestant from coming back to 'AGT', not even Simon Cowell's brutal criticism

With 20 seasons in its kitty, 'America's Got Talent' has the reputation of offering a renowned platform for various talent forms. Every year, hundreds of artists audition to change their lives for the good; however, only a few could make it to the live shows. While most contestants accept rejection with grace, there was one surprising instance when a rejected contestant sneaked back and auditioned not once but thrice in the same episode, but before jumping to a conclusion, there is a major twist that no one expected.

(L-R) Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in a still from 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The contestant in discussion is Josh Alfred from Nigeria, who took the 'America’s Got Talent' stage with confidence in 2023, telling the judges how excited he was to perform. Alfred promised an act unlike anything they'd seen before and introduced his unique talent, which was speed reading. "In the twinkle of an eye, I can read so many pages," he claimed. However, confusion quickly set in as he flipped through books at lightning speed while mumbling incoherently. When asked to prove his skill, Simon Cowell called the act "pointless," per UNILAD.

Judge Howie Mandel then asked what happens at the end of Romeo and Juliet, to which Alfred replied, "I guess they died or something." Unsurprisingly, Alfred's act failed to impress judges and he didn't move to the next round but his 'AGT' story was far from over. Josh later returned to the stage in a wig, introducing himself as "J-OSH, the fastest rapper in the world." Soon, the judges told J-OSH they couldn't understand his rapid-fire rapping, to which he explained, "People who like fast rap can slow it down in their minds."

Despite the confidence, he was once again sent off with four no votes. Still not giving up, Alfred made a third appearance, this time wearing an obviously fake beard and calling himself the magician "Terrifying J." As he dramatically entered with playing cards falling from his hat, he announced he would draw a card matching Mandel's birth month, November. Unsurprisingly, since standard playing cards only go up to ten, that’s exactly what 'Terrifying J' drew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Alfred 🦁 (@josh2funny)

After pretending to "mind control" host Terry Crews, the truth behind Alfred's act was finally revealed that he wasn't actually a speed reader, rapper, or magician, but a comedian named 'Josh2Funny,' who's already quite popular. The elaborate act paid off in laughs if not in votes. Though the judges didn't advance him to the next round, they acknowledged the humor. Cowell even offered rare praise, saying, "Seriously, I've now got it. I think you are hilarious. I really, really like you. You’re really funny."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Alfred 🦁 (@josh2funny)

Following his 'AGT' rejection, Alfred, in an interview with Punch Saturday Beats, explained, "I was invited to the show to do what I do. I went there to display 'Josh2funny,' which is what my comedy is about," as per The Nation. Overjoyed to perform on a global stage, Josh posted on Instagram, "Jesus put me on the biggest stage in the world." He also expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters, writing, "Thanks to all the magazines and journals writing about me. Thanks to my fans that always believed. Thanks to the people that respect the work I and my team put in. Thanks to Kreb."