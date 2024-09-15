'The Heiress and the Handyman' Ending Explained: June Waltshire makes a jaw-dropping decision

'The Heiress and the Handyman' follows the rich heiress June Waltshire, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes broke

Contains spoilers for 'The Heiress and the Handyman'

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA: Who would have thought that a charming heiress like June Waltshire (Jodie Sweetin) would compete in a harvesting festival? But that is precisely what happens in Hallmark's newest rom-com film, 'The Heiress and the Handyman’. It all starts when June discovers she has gone penniless and has to kiss goodbye to all of her luxuries, but luckily for her, she inherits her deceased aunt Birdie's mansion in Greenville.

Left with no option, June arrives at the home and is surprised to see Birdie's neighbor and farmer, Bart Hudson (Corey Sevier). The two rapidly form a relationship, and June gradually comes to appreciate her new life while caring for the animals and farm. As the narrative progresses, June chooses to compete in the Harvest competition, but things are not as simple as they look, as she is up against the feisty Dotty Cartwright (Eve Crawford), who is determined to not let June win the tournament.

Did June win the Harvest Competition in 'The Heiress and the Handyman'?

Jodie Sweetin in a still from 'The Heiress and the Handyman' (@hallmark)

After Dotty destroyed her pie last night, June refused to give up and baked it. The next day during the competition, she teased Dotty about being tired from working hard the night before, taunting Dotty to show June is aware of her attempts to sabotage her pie. As Judge Wendy (Jenni Burke) begins to evaluate, she seems both frigid and delighted. While she meets June with pleasure, she remains stern when it comes to evaluation.

The nail in the coffin comes when she notes that June's pie has not cooled properly, leaving June upset since she believes she will lose, but both Bart and Nina Hudson (Ann Pirvu) support her. Later, at the winner announcement ceremony, Dotty wins the prize for having the best-bloomed flower, Bart wins the trophy for root vegetables, and June, surprisingly, wins two prizes, one for Gillian, the pig, and the other for her pie, which Wendy describes as the best one she has ever had, establishing her as the best overall.

Not only that, but a startling call takes June's world by storm. It turns out that Larry Elpin, the owner of Elpin Farm Equipment, wants to sponsor Gillian, which is a huge win for June, who asks for the contract and is overjoyed.

Why does Bart Hudson and June Waltshire's date go kaput in 'The Heiress and the Handyman'?

Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier in a still from 'The Heiress and the Handyman' (@hallmark)

In the following scene, June calls her business manager, Michael Carr (Neil Whitely), who informs her that her grandfather had acquired numerous stocks of Apple at $22 apiece in the 1980s, making June wealthy once again. June, on the other hand, is less delighted with the news and instead informs him about her fair triumph and her pig Gillian getting the sponsorship, as well as the fact that she would submit the sponsorship contract to him to analyze. In the next scene, June receives a large sum of money from Michael, leading her to believe that she is wealthy again. June then invites Bart to celebrate their victory and asks that he wear a suit.

Later, both looking their finest, are chauffeured in the car, where June surprises the man with a helicopter ride and a fully booked theater to enjoy a piano performance. It is there that June tells Bart about her regaining her riches and proclaims her love for him, inviting him to join her on their global travels, making it clear that he wants to stay at Greenville.

Later, June brings food for Gilian, expressing her commitment to ensuring his well-being, and has a heartfelt talk with herself. June is shown at the airport, where Tyler (Deepak Mathews) is waiting for her and discusses upcoming high-end events, but she is buried in her thoughts.

Realizing she is not getting what she wants, June flees and learns that there is a party going on back at the house. Nina then discloses that it is a surprise party for June for her victory and that they have invited all of June's distant relatives, including Dotty, her distant aunt. Dotty appreciates June, and the two make up. In the following scene, Bart and June are shown strolling together, and after jokingly confirming that he is not one of her cousins, they kiss one another, sealing their relationship where June states unequivocally that she will remain in Greenville since there is no other place as important to her as this one, and the film ends.

