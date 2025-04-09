'AGT' contestant born without legs leaves the judges fighting back tears with his incredible act

'AGT' contestant Zion Clark, born without legs, shares an inspiring story of resilience that will bring a tear to your eye

Debuted back in 2006, 'America's Got Talent' has come a long way, offering a stage for various art forms to flourish. While the show consistently brims with talent and heartwarming performances, one particularly participatory moment left the judges visibly struggling to hold back their emotions. To add more, this special contestant not only inspired millions with his heartfelt backstory but also impressed with his stellar athletic abilities.

Zion Clark arrives at the red carpet for 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Live Show at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Steve Granitz)

The participant in question is Zion Clark, who showcased his athletic skills and shared his powerful life story on the show, as per People. Born with the rare condition caudal regression syndrome, Clark said, "There's practically nothing known about it… Aside from the fact I don't have legs." He opened up about his difficult upbringing in the foster care system, saying, "Mother's in prison, dad's in jail. I was thrown into the system from the second I left the hospital."

Talking about the harsh treatment he endured, Clark shared, "I was disabled and a foster kid so I was just thrown away. Less than human is what I was treated like, and I got scars all over my body to prove it." He further shared that before his life took a turn, he had gone through around 14 different homes and was "about to age out and be homeless" when a foster agency reached out to a woman who ultimately adopted him. Talking about that pivotal moment, he said, "I got adopted; everything went into place." Speaking about his adoptive mom, he added, "She's patient but tough at the same time. She wouldn't let me quit anything ... she really turned my life around and showed me my own potential."

During his performance, Clark wowed the audience with a powerful athletic routine that included rope climbs, bench presses, box jumps, monkey bars, and more, as per The Express UK. As he performed, a voice-over shared his story of resilience: "I became one of the top three wrestlers in Ohio, an All-American, and a member of the Team USA wrestling team." He went on to add, "I'm also an MMA fighter. I've beaten able-bodied opponents and set three Guinness World Records—for the fastest man on two hands, highest box jumper, and most diamond pushups."

By the end of his audition, Clark received a standing ovation and thunderous applause from both the judges and the studio audience. Heidi Klum called him "absolutely incredible," while Sofía Vergara praised his "contagious smile" and said, "So many times we think our world and our life are hard but I can't imagine what it's happened to you, and we still hear you come with a smile. Thank you for coming to AGT." Howie Mandel added, "We use the word amazing a lot, but I think it really applies to who you are," and continued, "I want everybody to watch you, to know you … you are very, very, very important." Simon Cowell applauded Clark's "incredible personality" and said he "defied the word inspiration." Clark was then awarded four yesses, securing his place in the next round.

During the semifinals, Clark impressed with a powerful performance that involved navigating an obstacle course and playing drums atop a structure. Mandel, Klum, Vergara, and Cowell all gave him standing ovations, as per the America's Got Talent wiki. In the results episode, Clark received enough votes to place in the top 5 of the night but unfortunately failed to make it into the top 3, leading to his elimination from the competition along with D'Corey Johnson, while Chibi Unity, Shadow Ace, and Anna DeGuzman advanced.