An 'AGT' contestant wanted to revive a 'forgotten' art form — he ended up making the judges dance

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' is renowned for not only offering a platform for talented individuals but also serving as a platform to revive forgotten art forms. In one such instance, a surprising audition took judges and the audience by surprise when a contestant tried to revive a 'lost art.' To add more, this talented performer is also a BeyHive, making it clear that his end goal is to meet the queen, Beyoncé.

In 'America’s Got Talent' Season 18, a performer from the Philippines, Shadow Ace, took to the stage, aiming to revive the lost art of shadow performance. Though his announcement initially left the judges more curious than impressed, their reactions quickly changed once his act began, as per Cinema Blend. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were seen dancing in their seats during the performance, fully engaged with the creative performance. By the end, all four judges, Heidi, Sofia, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, were on their feet, showcasing their appreciation by giving him a standing ovation.

Before the performance, Mandel asked Shadow Ace whom he admired most in the entertainment industry, to which the young puppeteer replied, "My favorite artist is actually Beyoncé." Then, turning directly to the camera, he added with a wave, "I know that Beyoncé is watching America's Got Talent. Hi, Queen!" prompting laughter from the audience, as per Gold Derby. He went on to share a personal dream, saying, "And since I know that last year's winner, The Mayyas, [performed in] her concert in Dubai, this is one of my biggest dreams, to meet Beyoncé."

Talking about Shadow Ace, whose real name is Philip Jose P. Galit, the talented man grew up in the Philippines without electricity. His circumstances also fueled his passion for shadow puppetry by using candlelight to create figures on the wall. His unique talent gained local recognition, earning him multiple awards and competitions, as per NBC. Although he placed third in Season 18, Shadow Ace became the most viral act of the season with over 250 million views, as noted by judge Mandel. Shadow Ace also brought the unique art form to global attention.

During his return on 'America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,' Shadow Ace once again delivered a wildly creative and hilarious performance that brought the judges to chuckles. He invited Mandel on stage and used the comedian's bald head as part of his act. In a surprise twist, Shadow Ace formed a shadowy silhouette of 1980s rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, using Howie's head as the mic for the opening line of "Baby Got Back." He continued the gag by turning Howie's head into a drum and a dance floor during Nelly's "Hot in Herre," and finally a piano during Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

The judges showered the artist with praise. Mel B, laughing uncontrollably, said, "You brought me so much joy. Just bashing on Howie’s head over and over." Cowell called the shadow puppetry "genius," while Klum predicted his already massive online reach would grow even more, saying, "Your half-a-billion views might double." Host Terry Crews summed it up best, declaring, "Shadow Ace is out of the shadow!"