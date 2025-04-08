'AGT' fans spotted an odd detail after Sofia Vergara shared a red carpet photo: 'What's wrong...'

"Nice Photoshop on the lower body," said a Sofia Vergara fan, criticizing the actress for what they claimed was a Photoshop fail

Renowned for her sharp tongue and striking beauty, Sofia Vergara remains one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment industry. At 52 years old, Vergara's timeless beauty continues to captivate fans of 'America's Got Talent.' While Vergara's impeccable fashion sense grabs headlines, there was one instance when fans couldn't help but criticize the actress for an Instagram picture.

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison)

During the first round of auditions for 'America's Got Talent' Season 17, which was filmed well before the season premiere, Vergara looked stunning in a black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit. The stunning outfit featured fringes and jewels sewn onto the corset, which had a sweetheart design, according to Good Housekeeping. Additionally, she elevated her look with some sparkly jewelry, including dangly diamond earrings, her engagement ring from her then-husband Joe Manganiello, and cocktail rings from XIV Karats. Her makeup was classic Vergara: 'black eyeliner, lots of mascara, and a perfect red pout.'

After Vergara posted her outfit on her Instagram page, some fans suspected the actress of tweaking her photographs, as one said, "Nice photoshop on the lower body; it looks like minions," while another said, "For a second I thought it was photoshopped just for the funsies lol, but the clothes threw me off." In a similar vein, one viewer said, "For a moment, I thought you were wearing a corset, and your waist looked tiny and slim. A viewer commented, "First, I thought the photo [was] a Photoshop fail," and a social media user shared, "Seemed like an optical illusion! The chair, her pants ... beautiful as always."

This is not the only time Vergara was under public scrutiny for tweaking her photos. The 'Modern Family' actress' 17 March 2024 photos drew attention due to heavy filters that enhanced her flawless look but distorted the faces of audience members in the background, as reported by Marca. Zoomed-in views revealed warped, zombie-like features, prompting comparisons to The Walking Dead and leaving some followers unsettled by the eerie effect.

A fan said, "What's up with the people behind you in these two photos?" Meanwhile, a fan opined, "I’m an editor; none of this is AI; it’s her own Photoshop; it just messes it all up like the pictures of the Kardashians that were going around way before AI came." A netizen remarked, "Wtf is wrong with the faces in the background?" A comment shared, "It's because someone UPSCALED her photo in an AI software to sharpen her in a poor quality image, and it worked on her and distorted the audience with AI tork."

However, another fan jumped in and cleared the air about the distorting face of the audience, saying, "Celebrities often have their photos “face mixed” so the people in the background can’t sue them for being in the picture. That or they’ll just blur the background; that’s why Sofia/her team has started blurring it in her more recent photos," while a different user remarked, "She blurred the faces so she wouldn’t be sued for image rights!" One more echoed, "No need to protect the privacy of people who agreed to be on a TV show. Signed away that right upon entering the building."