Where is Rhûn? Here's why LOTR: The Rings of Power's Stranger has to go to Eastern Lands

Rhûn is likely to be a game-changer for The Stranger as he searches for his identity and purpose in Middle-earth in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 1 Finale, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is heading to Rhûn with Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). As an Istari with no memories, he hopes this journey will help him discover his identity and purpose in Middle Earth. Rhûn is a significant place in J.R.R. Tolkien's world, but it's not well-explored in his stories. Most mentions of Rhûn come from characters who have left the region, leaving its history somewhat mysterious. This allows 'The Rings of Power' the freedom to expand the lore in Season 2, while still staying true to Tolkien's world.

So, what can we expect? Well, Rhûn is likely to be a game-changer for The Stranger. As he continues to search for his identity and purpose in Middle-earth, this journey could hold the answers. And who knows what other secrets Rhûn might hold? The possibilities are endless.

Where is Rhûn located in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

Rhûn, a mysterious region in the Far East of Middle Earth, holds a special place in the history of the Elves. It's where they originated, in an area called Cuiviénen. Before they arrived, the Valar were preparing Middle Earth for the Children of Illuvitar, but Melkor (Morgoth) found them first and twisted some of them into Orcs. Despite being the birthplace of the Elves, Rhûn isn't a significant part of most Elves's stories in 'The Rings of Power'.

The Valar took the Elves to the Undying Lands for safety, and most Elf characters were born after that. Only Cirdan, introduced in Season 2, was born in Cuiviénen before the Valar's summons. Rhûn is also where Sauron fled after being defeated in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. He rebuilt his power there, and the Men of Rhûn, known as Easterlings, worshipped both Morgoth and Sauron. This dark history explains why some people in Rhûn thought The Stranger was Sauron. They were likely cultists who worshipped these evil figures.

Why does the Stranger travel to Rhûn in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

The Stranger is going to Rhûn in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' for some important reasons. Since the second episode, he's been searching for a special group of stars, and he's been told that they can only be seen in Rhûn. This could help him remember who he is and what he's supposed to do. Rhûn might also hold the key to The Stranger's powers. Some people there promised he'd learn to control things like wind, water, and heat. Given Rhûn's dark history, this journey could reveal more about The Stranger's abilities, even if he doesn’t regain his memories.

Rhûn is an exciting direction for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 as it's connected to the original stories, but still a bit of a mystery. The Stranger's journey could link him to Gandalf's story, or show him as a different kind of wizard. The show has the freedom to determine his path. Whatever it is, I think Rhûn will have a major impact on The Stranger's story.

How is Rhûn portrayed in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

The first 3 episodes of 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 still keep Rhûn a mystery. The Stranger and Nori struggle to locate it, but fortunately, Poppy's maps help them get back on track. This region is shown as full of magic, which makes sense since it's near where all life in Middle-earth began. However, Rhûn is also extremely dangerous.

We finally meet the person behind the cultists from Season 1, and he's a wizard with a staff and a long beard! While his identity remains unknown, his resemblance to The Stranger suggests he must be an Istar as well. He might be one of the Blue Wizards who started cults in Rhûn, according to Tolkien, or he could be a new wizard created specifically for 'The Rings of Power'. We'll have to wait to watch more if we want to know any more about Rhûn in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer

