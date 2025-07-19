After losing his wife, this ‘80s star vanished to raise his kids — now his comeback on ‘AGT’ is blowing minds

Michael Winslow made a powerful comeback on the ‘AGT’ stage, relaunching his career after major setbacks. The talented actor, comedian, and self-proclaimed “voicetramentalist” was a pop culture icon in the 1980s. He famously portrayed Officer Larvell Jones in all seven ‘Police Academy’ movies. Known for his ability to produce a wide range of sound effects, he also did voice work in ‘Gremlins’ and appeared in Mel Brooks’s ‘Spaceballs.’ However, his life took a tragic turn when he lost his wife, Belinda Church, and became a single father.

(L-R) Actor Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow and G.W. Bailey on set of the movie "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" , circa 1987. (Cover Image Source: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He performed occasional stand-up comedy and appeared in commercials to support himself and his children. Aside from that, Winslow largely disappeared from the industry until he decided to make a bold comeback. In July 2021, the actor and voice artist stepped back into the limelight with a performance on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ When the ’80s icon known as ‘The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects’ appeared on ‘AGT,’ everyone recognized him. “We know you,” panelist Simon Cowell told him as he nodded. He asked Winslow to share his story and reveal how he got into this business.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a lot of friends. I was an Air Force brat, and every two or three years, we had to move, so that meant I had to make up my own friends,” he revealed. “I just paint my own soundscape,” he added as the crowd applauded. When Cowell asked why he chose to be on ‘AGT’ despite having an incredible filmography under his belt, Winslow credited his son for the idea. He revealed that his son encouraged him to audition, saying the ‘AGT’ stage was a place where he could truly be himself. “This is the show you come to be yourself. So the time that I have, I’m gonna share it with you,” he added.

He went on to perform an act that left everyone in stitches. The hilarious yet versatile voice modulation got the audience cheering for him. He even beatboxed to Queen's ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ and performed Jimi Hendrix's version of ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’ Despite his time away from the spotlight, Winslow had not lost his showmanship or his remarkable vocal talent. He was graced with a deserved standing ovation from the audience and the judges, who gave four “gigantic yeses” to the actor, taking him further in the competition.

“My life has changed again for the better, and I've gotten another blessing,” he gushed while speaking to host Terry Crews after leaving the stage. “America's Got Talent is the place for me to show I still have something to offer. I've still got some sounds to make, and there's still room for a little more,” he added. Winslow is a shining example of how talent has no expiration date.