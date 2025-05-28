Jamal Roberts won ‘American Idol’ Season 23 — now he’s heading back to a job nobody expected

'American Idol' Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts is proof that you can chase dreams and still stay grounded

Right now, 'American Idol' Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts is busy catching flights. Roberts, who was announced as the winner of the ABC singing competition during the finale that took place on May 18, 2025, recently fled from Los Angeles to New York for a few media appearances. At first, Roberts appeared on an episode of 'Good Morning America' and performed his latest single 'Heal'. Soon after, Roberts stopped by 'Live with Kelly & Mark.' While chit-chatting with reporters, Roberts stated that he was excited to head back home to Meridian, Mississippi, to meet his family and friends, including his two young daughters, Harmoni, 6, and Lyrik, 4, and newborn baby girl Gianna Grace.

In addition to this, Roberts also mentioned that he couldn't wait to see the staff and students at Meridian’s Crestwood Elementary, where he works as a physical education teacher. Just a few days after his big win on 'American Idol', Roberts was right back on school duty. According to a report by Entertainment Now, Roberts was seen in a Facebook Live session, which was posted on the official Facebook page of the school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

At the moment, Roberts is making waves in the music industry with his new song 'Heal' topping the iTunes charts, but he is unlikely to take his full-time job at Crestwood Elementary anytime soon. However, Roberts hinted that he will try to chip in whenever possible. Before auditioning for 'American Idol', Roberts used to work as a teacher because he loved it. On the other hand, Roberts also played gigs regularly.

During an interview with USA Today after winning 'American Idol', Roberts candidly spoke about his teaching job and said, “I wasn’t really doing the teaching thing for the money. It was really the kids, (who are) just my inspiration. So even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that.” Ultimately, Roberts lived up to his promise and spent time with the staff after getting back to Mississippi.

In the video shared, Roberts can be seen running outside with a walkie-talkie in hand while on a 'bus duty' helping out the kids where they needed to get after school. A staffer filmed the video while Roberts smiled at her as he sat on top of a lunchroom table, surrounded by several teachers. Speaking of Roberts, the staffer said, “He loves his Crestwood family. He came back home to be his authentic self! And he’s on bus duty, he sure is. He’s back for a little while. Don’t rush off neither!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

As per WTOK, Roberts will be taking over the stage at the Meridian City Hall later this month. It has been reported by the media outlet that the Jamal Roberts Committee and the City of Meridian joined hands to organize a welcome home concert for Roberts following his successful stint on 'American Idol.' The free 'Celebration for Jamal Roberts' concert will be held on May 30, 2025, at 7 pm. To grab a seat in the limited VIP section, the fans will have to pay $50.