We didn't expect this ‘American Idol’ singer to drop life-altering news seconds before Top 8 performance

'American Idol' is known for glamorizing contestants' backstories by spotlighting how they came to be and what their story is. That said, it makes sense why one would do this, as being on the stage of 'Idol' is a huge thing, and to reach there, one has to go past various hurdles, and it's only right that that is showcased in an individual's musical journey. However, there are certain singers who, by choice or not, don't reveal much about their personal lives and are just there to pursue their dreams.

However, Jamal Roberts was different. A physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, hasn't talked much about his private life, but now that he is in the Top 7 of 'American Idol,' some things should spill out. Roberts came for the auditions, revealing nothing about his background apart from the fact that he is a teacher. However, as Roberts made his way to Hollywood Week, his two daughters, Harmoni, 6, and Lyrik, 3, started coming to the shows, cheering from the audience, as reported by Entertainment Now.

Before Roberts could begin to perform his rendition of 'I Believe' by Fantasia, in a pre-taped segment, it was revealed that he had become a dad just that day. Roberts then went on to share his feelings as he stated, “It was so personal to me, I did not share it. But I have a healthy, beautiful baby girl born today.” The baby girl was named Gianna, who, unlike her other siblings, didn't have a musical connection to her name.

Roberts opened up about the reason why her children had names related to musical terms: “I always said, even before I had kids, that I was going to name my kids after music. If I had another girl, she would be Melody. And then I had thought about Symphony, all these beautiful names." The 26-year-old PE teacher shared his thoughts on how having children, especially girls, changes you as a person.

“Some people say don’t have kids before you’re married. Growing up in the church, of course, we knew to be married before we had kids. I wasn’t, but being a dad is literally the best thing that ever happened to me.” Roberts told Billboard in a statement, “It calmed me down and gave me a better look at things, and, actually, having girls teaches you how to treat a woman. They’re very sensitive, especially with their daddy. So you learn how to treat this one without making this one feel jealous.”