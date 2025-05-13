Jamal Roberts turned his biggest fear into a show-stopping moment — and Lionel Richie couldn’t believe it

"You have the ability to Jamal-orize everything," said Lionel Richie while praising Jamal Roberts in 'American Idol'

With an abundance of enthusiasm and entertainment, 'American Idol' Season 23 is belting out stellar performances thanks to its talented lineup of contestants. Participants are not only working hard but are also pushing boundaries to lift the 'American Idol' trophy. In one such instance, Meridian native Jamal Roberts became a hot topic of discussion when he overcame one of his biggest challenges on 'American Idol,' leaving judge Lionel Richie mightily impressed.

Lionel Richie performs in Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt)

During Monday, May 12 night’s episode of 'American Idol,' Roberts wowed the judges by turning the 'Beauty and the Beast' theme into an R&B song, as per Mass Live. Richie was especially impressed, saying Roberts "successfully turned" the classic tune into something new. But before the performance, Jamal wasn't so confident. While rehearsing with guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda, he admitted, "I’m worried, I'm stressed," and added, "I'm not saying I can't do it, but it probably will be one of the biggest challenges of the season for me."

Notably, the top 5 each performed two Disney songs while viewers voted live. Roberts sang 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' from 'Remember the Titans' and the theme from 'Beauty and the Beast.' Miranda praised Roberts' 'unbelievable gospel-R&B voice' but admitted he had concerns during rehearsals. However, on stage, Roberts impressed the judges. Luke Bryan encouraged him, saying, "Jamal, let's win this thing, baby!" Richie was blown away, asking, "How do you make 'Beauty and the Beast' an R&B song?" and said Roberts was the only one who could "pull that off." Richie further added, "I don't know if I can emotionally take another performance. You have the ability to Jamal-orize everything. You could take 'Three Blind Mice' and turn it into a soulful song," per Gold Derby.

As the competition draws closer to its grand finale, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were eliminated on Monday night after 19 million votes were cast during the second round of Disney-themed performances. Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix are the top 3 who are advancing to the Season 23 finale, per Gold Derby. Nalley sang 'You’ve Got a Friend in Me' from 'Toy Story' and 'Born to Be Wild' from 'D3: The Mighty Ducks.' Richie told him, "You've come a long way, son," while Carrie Underwood and Bryan praised his song choices.

Artis, on the other hand, performed 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes' from 'Cinderella' and 'Find Yourself' from 'Cars.' Underwood told him, “You are all heart. You don't do too much or too little. We feel your heart behind it." Reportedly, a star-studded lineup of guest performers will join the 'American Idol' stage on Sunday, 18, for a three-hour Season 23 finale, where the 2025 winner will be crowned.

As announced by host Ryan Seacrest, the guest list includes Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa. The show's judges, Bryan, Underwood, and Lionel Richie, will also perform together, along with artist-in-residence Jelly Roll, Billboard reports. While the song choices and pairings with the finalists haven't been revealed, the performers span a wide range of genres, from pop and rock to gospel, rap, R&B, and Broadway.