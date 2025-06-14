An ‘AGT’ champ sang a Sabrina Carpenter song without moving her lips — and fans (yeah, us too) are stunned

Darci Lynne won 'AGT' Season 12 in 2017, now she's all set for her nationwide concert tour with her beloved Petunia

If you thought you’d seen all of Darci Lynne’s talent, think again. The 'America’s Got Talent' Season 12 winner is far from done impressing her fans. As she gears up for her nationwide concert tour, Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal, she’s already building excitement on social media. On Wednesday, June 4, Lynne shared a cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hit, 'Please, Please, Please', on Instagram, a teaser of what fans can expect on tour. In the video, Lynne performed alongside her puppet friend Petunia, once again proving why she was the clear winner of her 'America's Got Talent' season.

In the video captioned "A Sabrina summer part 2," Lynne did what she does best, performing the song with her mouth closed, impressing fans with her incredible sky-high falsetto. Since winning 'AGT', she has continued to hone her ventriloquism skills, which is why she never fails to amaze her followers with her versatile voice. But that’s not all, the video also featured Petunia, Lynne’s beloved puppet, who stole the show with the song’s chorus, including some cheeky curse words that had Instagram users hooked.

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section as one said, “You are truly gifted and amazing.” Another one praised the talents of the young one, stating, “This is Incredible Talent. One of my favorites. Thank you for the Amazing Entertainment. You Rock Dear. Darci is not bad Either!!!!!” Meanwhile, a few others were seen asking more of this talent, commenting, “This is absolutely amazing and beautiful.SO nice to see you and Petunia sing together again! Please, more of this!”

For those who may not remember, Lynne won ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 12 back in 2017. This was when she was only 12 years old. Talking to People in a 2024 interview, she expressed that the ‘AGT’ fans are usually shocked looking at her all grown up. "They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's growing up,’" Lynne added. However, she didn't stop there. When NBC announced 'AGT: Fantasy League' in 2023, a new reality spin-off series where past favorites form teams led by celebrity judges turned mentors, Lynne made a big comeback.

During her time on 'AGT: Fantasy League' in 2024, Lynne once again wowed the audience with her incredible ventriloquism, proving she's still a fan favorite. While she's always been known to perform with her beloved puppet, Lynne pulled off a shocking move in 'AGT: Fantasy League' semi-finals: she performed solo, as per DesertNews. Despite initial doubts from judges, she followed her instincts to showcase her singing talent and break free from the typical puppeteer image. Unfortunately, the bold move didn't pay off, and Lynne failed to make it to the finals. The Ramadhani Brothers from Team Howie Mandel ultimately took home the win in 'AGT: Fantasy League' Season 1.