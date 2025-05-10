Simon Cowell compared this audition to 'going to hell' — and some fans say he wasn’t wrong

"Simon is Simon, we love him and call him 'Uncle Simon' - you expect him to be rude, that's his act," Irene Major shared.

Over the years, Simon Cowell has expressed himself openly on various reality shows. During an episode of 'The X Factor,' which was released in September 2014, a duo named Major stepped on the stage of the ITV singing show. For the unversed, let us share with you that the group Major consisted of two girls, Irene Major, originally from Cameroon, who now lives at Ingress Abbey with her Canadian businessman husband, Sam Malin, and her sister Elsa Major. These two bagged the golden chance to audition for the show after being scouted by Cowell's talent agency, Syco, back in May 2014.

As soon as Irene and Elsa appeared on the stage, Judge Louis Walsh immediately asked them, "You are two girls, yeah?" to which they responded by saying, "Yes, we are." Shortly afterward, Cowell questioned them, "What are you going to sing?" to which they responded, "We are going to sing Icona Pop. I Love It." While gushing over the smashing track 'I Don’t Care (I Love It)' by the Swedish synth-pop duo Icona Pop, Cowell quipped, "I love it."

The moment Major kicked off their performance, Walsh and Cheryl burst into laughter. Throughout their entire performance, the two girls were seen screaming and shouting loudly; meanwhile, the studio audience booed them. While watching the performance of the deluded duo, Cowell had a dumbfounded look on his face. At one point, Cowell felt so annoyed by their screechy vocals that he signaled the duo to stop amid their performance.

As per Metro Co, when Cowell was asked to offer his feedback on Major's performance, he went on to say, "If anyone ever asks me what it would be like going to hell… I think I’ve just experienced it." When 'The X Factor' uploaded the video of the duo's audition on YouTube, the fans raved over Cowell's judging skills. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the video and wrote, "Simon knows his business." Followed by a second user who penned, "We all love Simon’s comments. And he knows what he’s doing." Another user chimed in, "This guy doesn't care; he goes straight to the point." A fourth user echoed the same sentiments by commenting, "Simon, you are cool." Like it's something new?? ... N O T!!! ... We all know Simon Cowell is always right."

After the show aired, Irene's husband, Malin, shared his thoughts on her 'X Factor' audition. "My wife and my sister-in-law are both very attractive women, but maybe Louis doesn't appreciate women in the same way. I wasn't surprised by the comments, but what was really frustrating was the way the show was edited, which made it look like they didn't get as far as they did," Malin shared at that time, as per News Shopper. On the other hand, Irene, who previously worked as a hostess on the talk show 'The Graham Norton Show,' exclaimed, "Simon is Simon; we love him and call him 'Uncle Simon'—you' expect him to be rude; that's his act. Louis was a sweetheart, really, and Cheryl is just adorable. We laughed everything off, but if we were asked to go back on the show, we would jump at the chance."