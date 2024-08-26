Where are 'Outlast' Season 1 winners now? Team Charlie opens up about spending $1 million following win

The courageous victors of 'Outlast' Season 1 were crowned following three weeks of intense competition in Alaska's frigid wilderness

LITTLE DUNCAN BAY, ALASKA: 'Outlast', a survival competition series where 16 lone wolves try to withstand the Alaskan wilderness (but can only win if they're part of a team), features a lot of competitors who use various strategies to outlast each other in an environment where food is scarce and temperatures run as low as tempers run hot. Some teams play it safe, some play dirty, some give up too soon, and others may stay too long.

Charlie Camp, which included Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radner and was the eventual winner of the program and its $1 million prize, was more about teamwork than it was about plotting.

Where is 'Outlast' Season 1 winner Seth Lueker now?

Seth, a former US Marine, and his family still reside in Winchester, Virginia, following his victory in 'Outlast'.

Seth said to Netflix prior to his premiere on the program, "My unique skill sets are my determination, my levelheadedness, communication skills, and ability to improvise. Also, I’m too dumb to die."

Almost soon after receiving his part of the money, Seth stated to Netflix Tudum that he initially ate a ham sandwich. Seth currently lives with his family in Winchester, Virginia, and recently took part in a trek on the Appalachian Trail.

In addition, Seth disclosed to Screen Rant that he had paid off his debt and planned to look into starting a family shortly.

'Outlast' Season 1 winner Seth Lueker (Instagram/@sethlueker)

Where is 'Outlast' Season 1 winner Paul Preece now?

Paul revealed that he used his part of the prize money to buy a house with his fiancée.

The first episode of Paul's podcast, 'The Horns', features professional hunter and fisherman Paul continuing to live in Knoxville, Tennessee; he discusses his time on 'Outlast' with Seth, Nick, and Angie Kenai.

Prior to appearing on the show, Paul told Netflix, "I’ve had a unique life, growing up in eastern Kentucky, that most people outside very rural areas would struggle to deal with, from being homeless as a child to living in an old coal camp."

"Many nights, I went to bed hungry and cold growing up. I’ve been blessed that those days are left in my childhood, but equally blessed that they are forever etched into my DNA. I believe Alaska will throw everything she has at me, but I’ve been unknowingly preparing for this all my life."

'Outlast' Season 1 winner Paul Preece (Instagram/@preecepj)

Where is 'Outlast' Season 1 winner Nick Radner now?

"I’m actually not confident I can survive out there. Although I really look forward to the challenge of it, I’m not an idiot. Alaska is terrifying. It’s killed men for thousands of years. Alaska is real. I can’t wait to see it, though," said the Florida-based teacher, Nick, who is still employed at Palm Harbor University High.

Prior to appearing on the show, Nick told Netflix that he didn't think he would survive in the wild.

Nick claimed he invested his prize money in haulage and a wood-flooring firm. Nick revealed that he's still living off his teacher's pay by acting as though the prizes never happened.

'Outlast' Season 1 winner Nick Radner (Netflix)

The first set of episodes from 'Outlast' Season 2 will be released on September 4 on Netflix, followed by the second batch on September 11.