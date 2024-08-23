Where is James Lapan now? 'Dateline NBC’ delves into case of revenge-filled killer Marine

James Lapan was convicted for killing Nicolas Morelos in a brutal act

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a shocking turn of events covered by 'Dateline NBC', James Lapan, who was convicted of murdering his boss Nicolas Morelos, now faces the consequences of his actions behind bars. Once a disgruntled employee harboring a deep grudge, Lapan’s attempt to exact revenge on Morelos culminated in a brutal and fatal shooting.

Today, he is serving a life sentence for his heinous crime, reflecting the dramatic downfall of a man who let workplace animosities drive him to commit an unthinkable act.

Who is James Lapan?

James Lapan is a former employee at Marana Aerospace Solutions, where he worked as a safety inspector. He gained notoriety due to his involvement in the murder of Nicolas Morelos, a former Marine and director of maintenance at the same company. Lapan had a history of conflicts with Morelos, which included grievances and personal disputes.

During the investigation into Morelos's death, Lapan became a primary suspect because of his known issues with the victim. Evidence revealed that Lapan had been carrying on an affair with one of Morelos' ex-girlfriends and had made threats related to the ongoing conflicts at work. Investigators found crucial evidence linking Lapan to the crime, highlighting how workplace grudges and personal disputes can escalate into violent crimes.

Nicolas's body was found at his home (@nbc)



James Lapan’s girlfriend Jessica was Nicolas Morelos’s ex lover

James Lapan’s girlfriend, Jessica, was an ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Morelos. Jessica had previously been romantically involved with Morelos but was replaced by Claudia Banks, whom Morelos moved in with after their relationship ended. Jessica was distressed and angry about this breakup and had been vocal about it.



Jessica’s past relationship with Morelos made her a person of interest in the investigation into his murder. She had been living with Lapan at the time of the murder, and Lapan’s involvement with her raised suspicions. Despite the close connection, there was no concrete evidence linking Jessica directly to the crime, and she was not charged in connection with Morelos’ murder.

Nicolas was engaged with Kristi (@nbc)



What happened between James Lapan and Nicolas Morelos at workplace?

James Lapan and Nicolas Morelos had a contentious relationship at work. Morelos, as the director of maintenance at Marana Aerospace Solutions, had a tough management style that led to numerous complaints from employees, including Lapan.

Lapan, a safety inspector, had conflicts with Morelos over several issues. Morelos had reprimanded Lapan for parking violations and for using a personal tablet during work hours. These disputes created tension between them, contributing to a strained relationship. Lapan's dissatisfaction with Morelos was further fueled by personal grievances and a growing resentment. This workplace animosity, combined with personal issues, played a role in Lapan's eventual criminal actions against Morelos.

Nicolas Morelos was killed by his colleague (@nbc)

James Lapan brutally shot Nicolas Morelos eight times

James Lapan killed Nicolas Morelos in a brutal attack at Morelos's home. On July 18, 2016, Lapan entered Morelos's residence and shot him eight times. The attack was extremely violent, with one of the shots hitting Morelos in the forehead.



Lapan carried out the murder by shooting through a window and then entering the home to finish the assault. The crime scene was marked by bullet holes in the walls and multiple shell casings found around the body. The brutality of the attack and the evidence left behind pointed directly to Lapan as the perpetrator.

Nicolas was a tough boss at work (@nbc)



How did the police find James Lapan guilty?

James Lapan was found guilty of killing Nicolas Morelos through a meticulous investigation. At the crime scene, police discovered vital evidence, including 11 shell casings and blood on a broken glass pane. They also noticed that a rug in Morelos' bedroom had been cut, likely to conceal evidence. Lapan became a suspect due to his relationship with Jessica, an ex-girlfriend of Morelos, and a noticeable cut on his arm.

A search of Lapan’s home revealed 18 boxes of .45 caliber bullets and bloodstained items matching those found at Morelos's crime scene. DNA from the blood at Morelos’s home matched Lapan’s, and Lapan’s wife, Sareena, eventually admitted to lying about his whereabouts out of fear. Suspicious text messages and matching carpet fibers further implicated Lapan. These findings led to his conviction in 2018, resulting in a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

James Lapan was found guilty of killing Nicolas Morelos (@arizonadailystar)



James Lapan was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018

In 2018, James Lapan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Nicolas Morelos. After a thorough investigation, evidence such as matching bullet casings, blood samples, and carpet fibers linked him to the crime scene. Lapan's wife, Sareena, later admitted to lying about his alibi out of fear, further implicating him. His conviction was the result of this strong evidence, leading to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.