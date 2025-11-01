'The Witcher' showrunner addresses Season 5 release window after fourth installment's massive delay

The final season was announced amid Season 4's filming in April 2024, and was filmed in spring 2025

'The Witcher' Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, but its release came after a significant delay. The fantasy-action drama has seen a massive change ring in with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill's shock exit.

Earlier, showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich shed light on the release window for the fifth season. "It's hopefully shorter," she told Variety. "Two and a half years is never ideal." The head honcho also added that the writers' strike played a key role in Season 4's delay. Speaking about season 5, "We are working so hard in post, we wrapped almost a month ago. We’re pushing ahead and hope to be able to deliver it to audiences a little bit sooner."

"The good news is I won't say goodbye to it quite yet, because I'm in post[-production] for a very long time for season five," Hissrich told GamesRadar+. "I expected to have this period of mourning, frankly. That first sort of Monday morning that you wake up and you don't know where to go… you're not going to see these people that you see every day. I kept waiting for that to hit me."

The final season was announced amid Season 4's filming in April 2024. The upcoming installment was filmed earlier this year, with production wrapping up in September. At the time of writing, there is a possibility that the final chapter may premiere in 2026, barring any more setbacks. Season 5 will also see Hemsworth in his second run as Geralt, while Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprise Ciri and Yennefer one final time. Ciri's storyline has been central to the plot this season, and the final edition is expected to round up the arcs of each of the key characters. Season 4 has opened to rave reviews, and now sets up a thrilling and emotional final season.

For those yet to catch the latest season, the official logline reads, "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

At the time of writing, neither Hissrich nor Netflix has pencilled a release date. All eight episodes of 'The Witcher' Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.