'Dear Santa' Ending Explained: Christams movie concludes with a jaw-dropping twist

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, 'Dear Santa' ends with a major twist

Contains spoilers for 'Dear Santa'

The heartwarming conclusion of 'Dear Santa' emphasizes that everything does work out in the end. Set against the backdrop of Christmas vibes, 'Dear Santa' has an 11-year-old dyslexic boy, Liam Turner (Robert Timothy Smith) at the core of its storyline. On the occasion of Christmas, the young boy writes a letter to Santa and inadvertently misspells it to Satan, inviting the notorious Satan (Jack Black) to his doorstep.

Satan offers an enticing deal of three wishes to Liam, but in return, he will take the soul of the young boy. Unaware of the seriousness of the situation, Liam takes the offer, and from here his life takes a drastic turn. As the story develops, Satan helps Liam fulfill his wishes; however, a shocking truth about the devil takes center stage, which changes the trajectory of the storyline.

Satan's real identity is revealed in 'Dear Santa'

Jack Black in a still from 'Dear Santa' (Paramount Pictures)

Liam is left heartbroken after Emma (Kai Cech) rebukes him for his crude behavior in class. Understanding it must be Satan's influence, Liam pours his grievances to Gibby (Jaden Carson Baker), with both friends finally making amends and wondering about Satan. On the other hand, Satan is seen bowing in front of the king of hell, and from their conversation, it is revealed that Satan is a low-level demon called Demigorgon.

The real Satan is disgruntled with him acting as the God of Hell and condemns the demon for failing to extract Liam's soul. Demigorgon Satan tries to make his point that he has completed Liam's wishes, and this is the perfect time to extract his soul, to which real Satan tells him that the three wishes need to be shallow and greedy, whereas Liam's first wish does check the criteria, his other two wishes are selfless acts, and hence his soul cannot be taken away. Not only that, the real Satan vanishes Demigorgon Satan, declaring that he is not meant to be completely transformed into a Demon.

Satan fulfills Liam Turner's last wish in 'Dear Santa'

A still from 'Dear Santa' (Paramount Pictures)

In a twisted turn of events, Demigorgon Satan ends up at Liam's place and notifies him about the cancellation of their pact. Liam is left bewildered by the new developments but soon becomes aware of the situation when he notices the absence of horns on Demigorgon Satan. The demon informs Liam about the situation and also discloses to him that, since his parents reunited on their own accord, he will fulfill his third wish, which was written in the letter. With that, Demigorgon Satan leaves to start a new life.

In the next scene, Liam wakes up to find his parents in full festive mode, but here comes the shock of the century. Under the Christmas tree, he spots his dead brother Spencer (Leo Easton Kelly), who is miraculously alive. Turns out, Liam wished for his brother's return in the letter. An emotional Liam hugs Spencer, who is confused by his brother's extra-cheesy behavior. In the next scene, the Turner family is seen enjoying each other's company while Gabby calls Liam to inform him that Emma is ready to give him another chance. Liam is shell-shocked to learn that Gabby used the sympathy card by telling Emma about Liam's dead brother Spencer. Liam is dumbfounded, as Spencer is now alive, and the movie ends.

'Dear Santa' trailer