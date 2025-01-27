'Yellowstone' spin-off '1883' featured a surprise cameo by an Oscar winner– all thanks to Tim McGraw

The mini-series featured Hollywood bigwigs making cameos, including a two-time Academy Award winner.

The success of Paramount's 'Yellowstone' green lit some stunning spin-offs, which, while at their core remained loyal to the Western genre, also introduced darker and more complex storylines. One such spinoff is '1883,' which transports viewers back in time to the Dutton family's early beginnings before settling in Montana. While the critically acclaimed show only had 10 episodes, it is still remembered as one of the best Western drama series in the 'Yellowstone' universe. The mini-series also featured Hollywood bigwigs making cameos, including a two-time Academy Award winner.

Tom Hanks at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

One of the impressive surprise cameos was by 'Forrest Gump' actor Tom Hanks, who appeared as Union General George Meade in the second episode. In the scene, James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) has a flashback to the Civil War, where he fought for the Confederacy and survived the battle of Antietam, as per CBR.

James is shown as the last one standing and is visibly troubled by the bodies of his fallen comrades. As he sits alone, General Meade approaches and offers him comfort. The general acknowledges the horrors endured on both sides of the war. While Hanks played a minor role, it had a profound one as it highlighted the shared trauma endured by soldiers regardless of their allegiance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Nelsen (@ericnelsenofficial)

Interestingly, Hanks' character was rooted in real history, as per Collider. Meade is a historical figure who is known for his victory at the Battle of Gettysburg. The general also fought in the Battle of Antietam, where he sustained injuries. However, Hanks' portrayal in the show is calm and composed, which contrasts with the real Meade, who was known for his fiery temper. In fact, his temperament earned the man the nickname 'Old Snapping Turtle.' Union Army Lt. Col. Horace Porter also described Meade as having an 'excitable temper' that could become 'ungovernable' under stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson)

While Hanks's portrayal in '1883' was indeed a significant one, the question stands: how did the talented actor give a nod to being part of the show? Turns out McGraw, who plays the protagonist of the show, shares a special connection with Hanks that led to the latter agreeing to it, as per Entertainment Weekly. McGraw and Hanks have been close friends for over two decades, with their wives, Faith Hill and Rita Wilson, also being longtime best friends.

Reflecting on the experience of sharing the screen with such an iconic actor, McGraw said, "You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you." He further shared, "I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call and said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up and doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up."