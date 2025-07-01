Just one letter appeared, and this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player solved a tough 3-word puzzle like a pro

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans were stunned when a contestant solved one of the toughest puzzles that made them say, “What just happened?”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is known to give its contestants some really tough puzzles at times. One of such games was seen on the March 25, 2024 episode. However, the contestant, Tom Stadnicki, played really great. The contestant who was from Watkins Glen, NY, was seen playing against Heather Breclaw from Griffith, IN, and Aletea Mixon, a resident of Pensacola, FL. As per The US Sun, Stadnicki was in the lead of the game. Right before the Bonus Round, he solved one of the toughest puzzles ever seen on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Choosing the category ‘On the Map,’ the contestant went ahead with an “S.”

@WheelofFortune Naw tom, you looked at a lot of VOWELS before this game, not maps! — MilitaryWifey (@1MilitaryWifey1) March 25, 2024

Interestingly, it was the only letter that appeared on the board in the three-word puzzle. This was when Stadnicki guessed the correct answer, without any further move, stunning everyone from host Pat Sajak, the co-host Vanna White, as well as the viewers. The answer was “Glacier Bay Alaska,” which made Sajak shout out loud, “Of course,” as the full answer was revealed on the display. This even made one of the rivals of Stadnicki raise her arms up in shock.

I’m sorry, did anyone else just see dude on @WheelofFortune guess “Glacier Bay Alaska” after only putting up the “s”??? 😩🤣🤣🤣 — Casey Richardson Miciotto (@Hi_ImCasey) March 25, 2024

Next was the Bonus Round, which unfortunately did not turn out to be as lucky as the previous one for Stadnicki. However, before the intriguing final round, the host had a little conversation with the contestant about his correct guess. “How’d you do that?” Sajak asked Stadnicki. Replying to the former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host, he replied “I looked at a lot at maps before the game.” After the break, Sajak was seen telling viewers, “I finally figured out how he solved that last puzzle. He’s had two jobs there.” Earning $33,048, Stadnicki moved into the Bonus Round. With the puzzle looking “_ T _ _ S _ _ L _ _ E,” the contestant chose the letters “I, M, G , and B.” After this mov,e the puzzle started to look like “I T _ _ S _ _ L _ _ E.” He couldn't solve the puzzle, which was "It Was A Fluke." While the Bonus Round did not turn out to be a topic of discussion, what moved the audience of the reality game show was the previous round.

Taking their mystified emotions to social media, the fans expressed, “What just happened on Wheel of Fortune? I sense a scandal brewing." Another post on X read, “I’m sorry, did anyone else just see dude on @WheelofFortune guess ‘Glacier Bay Alaska’ after only putting up the “s”???" Meanwhile, a third viewer expressed his shock, “Seriously! How?!?" with another saying, "It’s a plant!" “@WheelofFortune Naw tom, you looked at a lot of VOWELS before this game, not maps!” another fan wrote on social media. A fan of ‘Wheel of Fortune' even thought that the contestant was a “time traveler and came back to just dunk on everyone #wheeloffortune."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

The episode in discussion was one of the final episodes that Sajak did back in 2024. The long-time host bid farewell to the game show in June 2024, as per People Magazine. It was in June 2023 that Sajak announced, "Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there."