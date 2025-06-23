Pat Sajak breaks into an awkward dance on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — then teases contestant over her winnings

“You’re dressed for it, that’s for sure! Look at that pile of stuff she’s got,” Sajak gushed over the young contestant.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak couldn't keep calm when a contestant named Courtney from Long Island hit a bonus prize on every wedge. He broke into an awkward, cringeworthy dance, making goofy moves behind her while holding the $1 million and Wild Card wedges. Courtney started strong, winning a $7,500 trip to Vegas and a Wild Card wedge by solving the “In the Kitchen” puzzle. Sajak was impressed and remarked that she had styled herself to win. “You’re dressed for it, that’s for sure! Look at that pile of stuff she’s got,” he gushed over her lucky green silk top, as per The Sun.

“I don’t know where to start!” the veteran host added as the contestant continued to collect her winnings. "She's got it all! $15,200. We’ll be back!" Sajak announced before getting into a commercial break before the Bonus Round. "Pat Pat Pat. He gets excited and starts acting stupid when there's a pretty contestant on the show. Keep it together, man. Awkward. Lol," a fan remarked after witnessing Sajak's crazy dance moves. Courtney entered the Bonus Round with confidence, and after spinning the lucky wheel, she chose the 'Phase' puzzle. The puzzle board reflected the standard R, S, T, L, N, and E letters.

Vanna White and contestant Courtney 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Courtney went on to choose the letters M, G, F, I, and H, which made it easy for anyone to guess the final answer. The puzzle board then read: I, _, M, L, _, _, I, N, G L, I, F, E, R, I, G, H, T, N, _, _. The contestant waited excitedly for the buzzer to go off and instantly spelled out the correct answer: "I am loving life right now." The 'Phrase' puzzle matched with Courtney's euphoria, and Sajak couldn't help but react, "Are you really?" He then pulled out the Bonus Round golden envelope showcasing the $40,000 cash prize and teased, "And it's not a million." "That's okay," the contestant shot back. "But you got some more. Look at that," he exclaimed, showing off the amount to the audience.

Pat Sajak and contestant Courtney's family 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Sajak then explained that Courtney was close to winning her second million for the night but missed it by a little margin. "Just for the record, she was pretty close to a million, actually. Ended up here in the end. One, two, three spaces away under the old ampersand was the million bucks. Awfully close," Sajak said, holding up the golden card. "But she had a big, big night. $71,648. That's terrific," he concluded. Fans enjoyed their banter but expressed their disappointment over the loss of $1 million. "It's been a decade since we had a $1,000,000 winner, but nobody has found that Million Dollar envelope yet. At least $40,000 is good enough for Courtney," a viewer remarked. "Three envelopes away from the grand prize, and she would’ve set the new record of $1,031,648 had she landed on that envelope," a fan chimed in. "Congratulations to Courtney for winning 71k on the bonus round. But we do need another millionaire," an online user lauded.