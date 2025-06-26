‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses SUV in Bonus Round and lets Pat Sajak know exactly how she feels

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Tyra luckily advanced to the Bonus Round and struck gold with a chance to win a luxurious Infiniti. However, after facing a bizarre two-word puzzle, she lost the ride. Tyra gave veteran host Pat Sajak the stink eye after failing, and fans couldn't get enough of her annoyance. "I hate the puzzles that have a random adjective you're supposed to guess. Chewy taffy is incredibly redundant, l mean...is there any non-chewy taffy? They've done this quite a few times as well," a viewer pointed out in the YouTube comments section. This is not the first time dedicated viewers of the popular game show have voiced their displeasure with the random lines and phrases that contestants have faced during the Bonus Round.

From the start, the stars were aligned for Tyra; she cleared the initial toss-up rounds and made her way to the Bonus Round after collecting over $14,000 in prize money. She then picked her chance to spin the wheel and decide her fortune. Sajak made it clear that Tyra was up for a brand-new SUV that was worth more than $100,000. After spinning the wheel, Tyra picked an easy category - "Food & Drink". At this point, the viewers thought Tyra would make a kill by guessing the answer right. However, that was not the case; the puzzle board showcased the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, and the elderly contestant then chose. "H, M, C, and A," as additional letters. The final letters on the board read: "CHE_ _ TA_ _ _."

Vanna White and contestant Tyra 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"It's Food and Drink that gives you something to work at. You have ten seconds. Talk it out. Good luck," Sajak drummed the instructions in a positive beat. However, Tyra visibly looked distressed with the two-word puzzle. She continued to rack her brains as she wrongly picked "Chef's Table" as the answer. With the buzzer finally kicking in, the contestant was left empty-handed as the correct answer was revealed to be "CHEWY TAFFY." Tyra became irritated and quickly showed her displeasure by acting out, before giving Sajak a stern side-eye. The seasoned host downplayed the situation by distancing himself from the controversial random puzzle, saying he wasn't responsible for picking up the phrases.

Vanna White and contestant Tyra 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Ten seconds goes by pretty fast," he tried to joke. "Oh!" Tyra instantly reacted with an angry look. "What do you mean, oh?" Sajak continued to tease her. "I would never have

guessed that," the contestant shot back. "I bet if we had all the letters, you would," Sajak candidly replied. Viewers watched in horror as Sajak revealed that Tyra had indeed missed out on winning the car. However, Tyra had to return home contented with the fact that she had won $14,338 and dried out her luck during the Bonus Round. "That's okay. You got $14,338, got a nice trip, and all that stuff," Sajak sounded cheerful towards the end as he consoled Tyra.

Pat Sajak and contestant Tyra 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"In those quick moments, even though the L wasn't on the board, Chef's Table was a refined response! I'm with Tyra, Chewy Taffy probably isn't on the radar," a fan reacted. "I'm unsubscribing after quibbling and chewy taffy. Taffy isn't really a food item. You can't just combine a random adjective like chewy, with a noun. Boo," an online viewer criticized after watching Tyra lose.