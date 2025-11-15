‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ creator debunks a popular fan theory about new show: ‘It is not a…’

Chloé Zhao helmed the pilot of the new series, which is yet to receive a full order from Hulu

Chloé Zhao shed light on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer show. The director clarified that the series was not a reboot. She helmed the pilot of the new series, which is yet to receive a full order green light from Hulu. Zhao also serves as the executive producer.

Earlier this September, the Academy Award-winning director revealed that filming for the opening episode had begun, with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role along with Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new Slayer, Nova. In a recent interview with Variety, Zhao was asked what she could reveal about the upcoming pilot.

"It is not a reboot. It’s a sequel," Zhao explained. "You can never replace these characters. I would never allow that. And Sarah’s back. I love my cast, the new cast. We will bring back OG characters for sure. And it is a show that bridges two generations — it’s not just about the kids. I think the fandom is so important to us. We want the fandom to see themselves mirrored in the original fandom. And of course, we want new fans to join, and it’s very much about both generations."

"I watched religiously. I was at Mount Holyoke," she further added. "We would all gather — I think it was every Thursday or Tuesday — and we would watch, because you only get one episode and you’re waiting a week. It’s such a ritual. I remember the last episode finishing, and we sat there; everyone was crying, and we were all holding hands. I remember looking at the screen, tears streaming down my eyes, and I said, “Good luck to you, Buffy Summers, good luck to you.” Seeing Sarah in real life was probably one of the most stressful moments of my life."

Zhao's comments on the back of Dolly Parton revealed that a new Buffy show was in development. “They’re still working on that,” Parton told Business Insider in an interview last January. "They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." The series will also focus on a new cast featuring Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Sarah Bock, Daniel di Tomasso, and Kingston Vernes.

At the time of writing, there has been no official release date confirmed. The expectation is that the show will release in 2026. While the pilot could be ready to hit the screens, the streamer will still need to agree to a full order. For now, the sequel will be on the Buffy faithful's waitlist.