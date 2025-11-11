Timothée Chalamet stuns as determined table tennis star in epic 'Marty Supreme' trailer

The 'Dune' star's upcoming sports drama's trailer promises drama and action in copious measure

Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' dropped its new trailer, and the sports drama already looks like an absolute humdinger. A24's upcoming sports drama is loosely based on real-life table tennis player Marty Reisman. The 'Dune' star essays Marty Hauser, a young man with a strong sense of belief that he can shoot to fame through his sport.

While the teaser hinted at an underdog punching up story, the trailer shows the shades of Marty as he goes about his business of conquering the world of table tennis. Helmed by Josh Safdie, the movie also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin O'Leary, Odessa A'zion, and Tyler, the Creator. 'Marty Supreme' is slated for a Christmas Day release.

Despite being weeks away from its release, 'Marty Supreme' is already looked at as one of the movies poised to rake in awards. It also adds more teeth to the popular notion that Chalamet will likely win the silverware for lead actor after he comes off the Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown'. Per Variety, the official synopsis reads, "A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness."

Earlier, the film's cinematographer told the outlet about Chalamet's meticulous preparation for the role. "He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting,” Khondji said, while adding the actor is "going to be very different than the Timothée Chalamet you’ve seen so far," and that he doesn’t think "people are going to recognize him at all."

On his part, Chalamet told THR about how he went about training while working on other projects. "Everything I was working on was this secret: I had a table in London while I was making Wonka. On Dune 2, I had a table in Budapest, Jordan. I had a table in Abu Dhabi. I had a table at the Cannes Film Festival for The French Dispatch. I got myself an Airbnb in a town [around] Saint-Tropez after The French Dispatch, overlooking the water, and I was taking lessons there."

The actor also added how he could relate to his character. "Some people are fortunate enough to stumble into their success or be passive about their pursuit of whatever they want to do in life," Chalamet said. "That wasn’t it for me. For me, it was putting in the 10,000 hours. It was dropping out of college. It was taking a risk. It was pursuing projects that were untraditional at first — at the time, it was kind of radical, the choices I was making when I was 20."

'Marty Supreme' releases December 25, 2025.