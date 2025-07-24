Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ debut finally gets a premiere date — and we can't keep calm

'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest is all set to take on hosting duties for another show. In 2024, Pat Sajak bid farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after hosting the beloved game show for over 40 seasons. Following Sajak's departure, Seacrest was named the new host of 'Wheel of Fortune.' Despite his exit from the main show, Sajak continued to host the new seasons of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' in the fall of 2024, as well as the spring of 2025. And now, Seacrest will be taking over as the host of that show as well. According to an ABC press release, Seacrest's first season of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' will premiere on September 26, 2025.

On July 17, 2025, ABC announced that Seacrest will be taking over as the host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' with a post on the show's official Instagram page. The caption of the post read, "On Friday, September 26, Ryan Seacrest joins Vanna White on the season premiere of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune on ABC! Stream on Hulu." When the show made the big announcement on social media, fans also expressed their joy and excitement in the comments section. One social media user wrote, "Oh, finally with Ryan!!!! Can’t wait."

Another fan said, "I'm already gonna call it, there will definitely be an 'American Idol'-themed episode of 'Celebrity Wheel' (with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at least) now that Seacrest is in." A third netizen commented, "Finally, first we saw Ryan Seacrest host American Idol on ABC and now we’re going to see a celebrity with a fortune with Ryan Seacrest as host on ABC." Fans welcomed the change, with one writing, "Thank you, Pat, for your final season on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as host on the show! Welcome, Ryan, to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune!"

One viewer chimed in, "Now that @ryanseacrest is hosting Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, I hope there’s an episode featuring Idol judges @lukebryan @carrieunderwood and @lionelrichie as contestants playing for charity." As of now, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan haven't been confirmed as the judges for season 24 of 'American Idol,' but they are most likely to return. On the other hand, not much is known about artist-in-residence Jelly Roll's future on the show.

However, Roll previously stated that he would love to have a permanent spot on the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 'Son of a Sinner' singer said, “I feel wrong that, like, they let me come on (the show), you know what I mean? Like, I can’t believe they let me do that on TV. It’s crazy. What I want to do is get a permanent artist-in-residency there. Okay? That’s my dream right now — is that it never could be anybody but me and ‘American Idol’ signs a lifelong contract for Jelly Roll to be the mentor artist-in-residence.”

Up until now, ABC hasn't disclosed whether Seacrest has already filmed any episodes of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' However, he and White are scheduled to be on set in August to begin filming for the upcoming season, which premieres in September. According to a report by ticketing agent On Camera Audiences, Seacrest and his co-host will start taping new episodes from August 20, 2025.