‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 release date leaked — and once again, Netflix is splitting the show into two parts

'Bridgerton' Season 4 will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest Sophie Baek

It seems like Netflix is going to stick to its pattern of splitting its biggest shows into two parts to gain more viewers. Just like Netflix's popular shows like 'Wednesday' and 'Stranger Things,' the fourth season of 'Bridgerton' will also be split into two parts over a month in 2026. In case you're wondering, let us tell you that the first four episodes of 'Bridgerton' Season 3 were released on May 16, 2024; meanwhile, the remaining four episodes came out four weeks later on June 13. Recently, the release dates of 'Bridgerton' Season 4 were accidentally leaked online, and the fans of the popular franchise can't keep calm.

According to the leaked poster of 'Bridgerton' Season 4, the first part of the period drama series will be dropping on January 29, 2026. On the other hand, the second part of the beloved show will be released on February 26, 2026. Not long ago, a poster of the lead couple, essayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, was shared by Netflix Nederland, and it was later deleted by the streaming platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Just a week ago, Netflix shared the first poster for Season 4 of the hit series. The stunning image features a mysterious woman in a glittering silver gown. The poster shows Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a young maid in the service of the formidable Lady Araminta Gun (played by Katie Leung). The caption of the post read, "One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section of the Instagram post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "This dear reader is waiting with baited breath." Followed by a second user who penned, "We knew it would come out in 2026, but when in 2026 is the question." Another netizen went on to say, "We’ve been known it’s 2026, give us a date, besties." A fan commented, "Please let it be early 2026, like January, I can’t wait!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

The cast members who will be returning for 'Bridgerton' Season 4 include Jonathan Bailey, Nicole Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Julie Andrews. In addition to this, the viewers will also be introduced to some new faces in the upcoming instalment of the beloved romance series, such as Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, and Katie Leung.