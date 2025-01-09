Cole Hauser quietly took home an item from 'Yellowstone' set that's both bizarre and 'magical'

It is an unsaid tradition that when a show or movie concludes, cast members usually take home a piece of their character in memory of their time on the project. But Cole Hauser's case was as bizarre and sweet as it gets. Hauser, who played the character of Rip Wheeler in 'Yellowstone,' has a massive fan following, all thanks to his stellar acting chops and, of course, steamy chemistry with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. Hauser has been a part of the show ever since its premiere in 2019, so it's understandable that the actor would want to take home a memento.

Cole Hauser at a game between the New York Jets and Seattle Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Simon)

While on 'Yellowstone,' Hauser may come off as non-sentimental, but in real life, he is a very different man. Hauser shared in an interview with Kevin McCarthy that his bond with his horse, King, from 'Yellowstone' goes beyond the show, as per Express US. In a stunning revelation, the 'Pitch Black' actor shared that he owns King and ensures the horse is well cared for on director Taylor Sheridan’s ranch between filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin McCarthy (@kevinmccarthytv)

Hauser said, "He’s living the high life down in Texas, I promise you." He further joked about calling Sheridan weekly, asking, "'Is he getting fat? Are you keeping him in shape?'You know, he’s like Usain Bolt; he’s an athlete." Sheridan, the co-creator of 'Yellowstone,' is a real-life rodeo whose other horse, Dun It Chexinic, also appeared in 'Yellowstone' Season 1 Episode 3, aptly titled, 'No Good Horses.'

When McCarthy shared a clip of the interview recently on his Instagram, fans were quick to share their two cents. "Cole is pure class. Very happy to know King is well loved and yours," a netizen penned. Another chimed, "Amazing! And yes, that bond is right and tight and magical between horse and rider. Happy to hear you own King." A comment also read, "I LOVE when cast and crew get to purchase the horses they work with and love from movies and shows they work on! The BEST!" Meanwhile, a fan joked, "He's like, 'Taylor, put my horse in the phone. Let me FaceTime him. I'm not calling for you.'"

Hauser is famously also known for being a dog person, as per Country Living. Hauser owns several pups, including a chocolate Lab, Cota, and a black Lab, Mud. On National Dog Day, Hasuer even shared a heartwarming moment with Mud on the ranch. Beyond celebrating his dogs, he also supports veterans through his Free Rein brand, with proceeds from dog bandana sales benefiting Southern Cross Service Dogs, a nonprofit aiding veterans with trained service dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Free Rein Coffee Company (@freereincoffeecompany)

On the work front, the handsome actor is gearing up for a 'Yellowstone' spinoff, which will be headlined by him and Reilly, as per Deadline. The show will be anchored by Sheridan and will directly take place in the 'Yellowstone' timeline, where we will witness Rip and Beth's life beyond the chaos of the Duttons.