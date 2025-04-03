'AGT' winner singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with his mouth closed has fans saying the same thing

Terry Fator is making sure the world never forgets why he is the 'America's Got Talent' Season 2 winner. With ventriloquism, singing, and impressions, Fator has some fascinating tricks up his sleeves, making him one of the most memorable contestants of the reality show. However, even after more than 17 years of his big win, Fator is not slowing down, as the impressionist stunned fans by singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' however, with his mouth shut.

Back in July 2024, Fator shared a surprising Instagram video in which he performed Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody' using a Freddie Mercury puppet, as per NBC. What's more fascinating is that the multitalented man stunned fans by singing the complex rock anthem without moving his lips. His classic ability to mimic legendary voices while maintaining perfect ventriloquism has solidified his status as one of the most unique performers.

Fans couldn't help but flock to the comment section to shower love and appreciation for Fator under the Instagram post. One fan commented, "Fator is one of the best there's ever been. And he keeps adding more characters to his act. I mean like WOW," while another said, "That's freaking awesome." Hoping to see Fator's new show, a fan commented, "This is Amazing Terry, I hope I get to see your new show soon!!!!" Gushing over his talent, an Instagram user wrote, "This man has amazing talent! love him," while another added, "You continue to amaze me Terry!!"

Notably, Fator is headlining 'Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs!' at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower in Las Vegas, as per Forbes. Fator shared his enthusiasm for his Las Vegas show, stating, "I've been a headliner in Las Vegas for over 15 years, and by far this is the show I am most excited about." He described the show, saying, "It's at the Strat, and it's called ‘Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs!’... and that pretty much describes it."

Fator further shared about the variety of entertainment it offers, adding, "It’s a combination of comedy, music, impersonations, and just a great time for fans of every age." Fator also shared his inspiration for the show, stating, "To me, it was the chance to create a new show in a new venue with great production value, yet in an intimate room." On why he auditioned for America's Got Talent, he candidly admitted, "Desperation. I was struggling, working at state fairs and school shows, and thought, 'Well, if I get on and people see me, even if I get eliminated right away, it could raise my price from $25 a show to $50!' Obviously, things went much better than I'd hoped."

Reflecting on the lessons he learned from the show, he shared, "That even in these challenging times, we can all find unity when we laugh together, and that even if it seems your dreams are finished, never stop working toward making them come true. There is a real comfort in knowing you are always working toward something you desire. Fator also explained how AGT changed his art, saying, "The main way it changed my art is that I could afford to have my imagined characters brought to actual creation. For decades I would have these ideas but had no money to make them become reality. America's Got Talent and my Las Vegas residencies made that happen."