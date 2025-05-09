'The Voice' twist lets coaches bring someone back — and fans already think they know who

'The Voice' season 27 premiered on February 3, 2025, with judges Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini. The show is currently in its playoffs round, with live shows set to begin on May 12. Up until the second night of playoffs, eight contestants were progressing to the live shows, two from each coach's team. However, that changed when host Carson Daly teased the coaches with a 'surprise twist,' as reported by Life and Style Mag.

As the 'surprise twist' wasn't revealed until the next episode, fans took to social media to theorize what the twist would be, and surprisingly, many of the fans had it spot on. A fan wrote on Reddit, “My guess is that they’ll get to bring someone back to their team.” Or bring someone back in some capacity? That’s the only thing that makes sense.” Another user added a very interesting take: “Bringing someone back is the only thing that makes sense. But to me, it’s sort of ridiculous. They cut from 5 to 2, and these people have already sung multiple times for their coaches. So if they make them come back, sing again … OK, at this point, they should have just let them keep 3.”

That said, while it does make sense for the coaches to keep three contestants per team, it was revealed that each coach will be allowed to bring back a contestant who was previously eliminated through a 'super save,' adding one more artist per team. This will increase the total number of contestants for the live shows from eight to twelve. The decision to bring back a contestant sent fans in a flurry as everyone started theorizing who the coaches will bring back.

One fan noted, "Jaelen [Johnston] suspiciously has no shows scheduled for May until after the finale, so I think there's a good chance he got picked by Kelsea." One fan expressed his disappointment for Kelsea likely choosing Jaelen over Darius, who was loved by many fans: "Jaelen doesn't mean anything, but I think Kelsea picks him anyways over Darius and Tinika." One fan even found a picture of Adam Levine calling his 'super save' as he posted it on Reddit and wrote, "I found a picture of Adam calling his save from the NBC Media Village website, and you can kind of see who he's calling. I think it looks like Conor.

Various users agreed that it is in fact Conor and expressed their disregard: "I really want Adam to be Britton! Conor just had no emotion," one user said. Another added, "In Adam’s picture, the hairline looks too clean to be Conor. I think it’s Britton." One user even stated how the rules for 'super save' are "pretty vague," so no one knows if the judges are allowed to bring back contestants from different teams. If that is the case, a lot of these predictions would "go out of the window."