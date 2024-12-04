‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Episode 2: A forgotten ‘Mandalorian’ character makes a subtle return

Appearance of a character from 'The Mandalorian' in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' catches fans by surprise

Contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

"Is that the guy from Mando?” is one of the common questions among fans on Reddit after watching the premiere episodes of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'. The coming-of-age drama on Disney+ seems to be an instant hit among 'Star Wars' fans. The story, execution, and performances are top-notch, making it a wholesome watch. One more thing that has everyone talking is the exciting callbacks and Easter Eggs.

The series wasted no time pulling us into the wonders and dangers of the wider galaxy. After a brief look into the lives of our main crew- Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel, the adventure began as they landed on an old pirate starship, a return from which seems impossible. Amid all the thrill, it throws in a familiar face from 'The Mandalorian'.

Vane from 'The Mandalorian' returns in 'Skeleton Crew'

Marti Matulis played Vane in 'The Mandalorian' (Lucasfilm)

Remember Vane from 'The Mandalorian'? Played by Marti Matulis, this character is a pirate who appeared in the first episode of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3. He is the second-in-command of Gorian Shard's gang. This character appears in 'Skeleton Crew' Episode 2, catching fans by surprise.

His character doesn't feel forced. Instead, he fits perfectly. He isn't a formidable villain but he surely is scary enough to make you worry about the children who are now put behind bars. Cherry on top? His clumsiness might tickle your funny bones.

Vane's appearance in 'Skeleton Crew' is a playful wink to the audience

A still from 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

Fans had a hard time recognizing him, primarily because his name is not said out loud and Vane isn't a prominent character in 'The Mandalorian'. But those who did were quick enough to mention him in Reddit discussions. When a fan confirmed him as Vane, someone added, "No wonder he looked a bit familiar lol."

Another fan said, "I think he's more so there to confirm that this actually takes place in the post-Empire galaxy, so that people won't start thinking "The New Republic" refers to a different one in a prior time period, for instance."

He is surely a wholesome addition to 'Skeleton Crew' as he brings up his usual antics, trying to intimidate the four children into giving up mysterious credits. Of course, his plans fall apart when SM-33 enters the scene and saves the day. But we are just happy to see the classic Vane back, who's always scheming and never succeeding.

We'll now have to see if he will create further chaos in the lives of the crew or if he is just here for the cameo. In any case, 'Skeleton Crew' is going to be a fun, wild ride through the galaxy.

Two episodes of 'Skeleton Crew' are now streaming on Disney+