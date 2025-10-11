‘Invincible’ Season 4 finally gets a release date — and Lee Pace is joining as the ultimate villain Thragg

Season 4 of ‘Invincible’ teases a galactic war that could change everything for Earth’s most conflicted hero.

Amazon Prime Video is turning up the heat in the ‘Invincible’ universe. The streamer just unveiled the first teaser trailer for Season 4 of the hit animated superhero series during New York Comic Con. It confirms that new episodes will arrive in March 2026. Alongside the teaser reveal, fans were treated to a major casting bombshell: Lee Pace has joined the voice cast as Thragg, as reported by TV Insider. He’s the ruthless leader of the Viltrumite Empire and one of the deadliest antagonists from the original comic series. The announcement marks a major moment for ‘Invincible’ fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news following the chaos of Season 3.

That season, which aired in early 2025, ended with multiple jaw-dropping cliffhangers. It proved to be a thrilling comeback after the show’s previously long production gap. Amazon also confirmed earlier this year, during San Diego Comic-Con, that the series had already secured a Season 5 renewal, according to Variety. While fans are still reeling from Season 3’s blood-soaked finale, Amazon teased that Season 4 will pick up right where the mayhem left off. The story will once again follow Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the young hero struggling to balance his human empathy with his Viltrumite heritage.

The last season ended with Mark barely surviving the cataclysmic Invincible War, where the dimension-hopping villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) unleashed an army of alternate Invincibles on Earth. Though Mark managed to stop the invasion, the aftermath was brutal. Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) was killed, and countless heroes were left maimed or broken. Adding to the chaos, Angstrom Levy survived, disappearing into another universe to fight another day. Just when fans thought the planet could finally heal, a vicious new enemy, Conquest (voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan), landed on Earth, forcing Mark into one of his most violent battles yet.

The showdown left both Invincible and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) at death’s door, until Eve’s powers miraculously regenerated her body. The fight ended with Conquest’s defeat and Mark taking a darker turn, vowing to adopt a more lethal approach to his enemies. Season 4 now promises to escalate the stakes even higher. The teaser opens in the quiet aftermath of the war, showing Mark and Eve sitting amid the ruins of a once-bustling restaurant. Surrounded by debris and crumbling walls, the two share a rare moment of calm. Mark slips back into his usual cocky self, trying to lighten the mood with his usual playful banter.

But Eve quickly cuts through his ego with her sharp, no-nonsense wit. Adding to the intrigue, Matthew Rhys has also been confirmed to voice a mysterious new character, though Amazon is keeping details tightly under wraps. Meanwhile, threads from Season 3, including Cecil Stedman’s (Walton Goggins) secret imprisonment of Conquest, Battle Beast’s potential return, and Damien Darkblood’s demonic schemes, are expected to converge in explosive ways. ‘Invincible’ has earned a reputation as one of the most daring superhero adaptations on television. And Season 4 is gearing up to be the show’s most intense chapter yet.