New ‘Eternity’ trailer reveals Elizabeth Olsen torn between two loves in the afterlife—here’s all you need to know

In ‘Eternity,’ heaven isn’t clouds and angels, it’s a mirror of real life, where love, loss, and one fateful choice decide what 'forever' means

A24 has unveiled the second trailer for ‘Eternity,’ a sweeping fantasy romance from filmmaker David Freyne. The movie is arriving in theaters on November 26, according to AV Club. The studio is now venturing into the afterlife with a story that mixes the pain of choice, the power of memory, and the comedy of being stuck between two great loves, literally for all of eternity. At the center of ‘Eternity’ is Elizabeth Olsen, playing Joan, a woman who dies unexpectedly and finds herself in a heavenly world unlike any she imagined.

In this luminous, dreamlike afterlife, souls are given one week to choose where, and with whom, they wish to spend the rest of their time. Joan’s decision, however, is nothing short of impossible. Waiting for her on one side is her first love, Luke (played by Callum Turner), as reported by The Hollywood News. He’s the charming young man who died tragically decades earlier and has been waiting patiently for her arrival. On the other side stands her late husband, Larry Cutler (portrayed by Miles Teller). He plays the man she built her life with, and who cannot bear to lose her again.

It’s a heartbreak only the afterlife could design; Joan must decide whether to honor the life she lived or the love she lost. And in doing so, she risks breaking one heart forever. The film's trailer promises a touching drama with sly humor. It explores how even in paradise, the human heart refuses to follow the rules. Visually, ‘Eternity’ reimagines heaven in a refreshingly grounded way: a realm that looks strikingly similar to the real world.

Instead of floating clouds, glowing halos, or winged angels, Freyne’s version of the afterlife mirrors everyday life: towering cityscapes, bustling corridors, and people dressed in ordinary clothes rather than celestial gowns or crowns. Joining Olsen, Teller, and Turner is a lineup of performers that adds both heart and humor to the film’s world. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early play celestial transition counselors, assigned to guide souls through their final choice. However, their guidance often causes more chaos than clarity. To add to the glamour, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Oh also appear in special roles.

Known for films that push emotional and visual boundaries, from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to ‘Past Lives’ and ‘The Iron Claw,’ A24 seems poised to add another modern classic to its roster. The trailer hints at a breathtaking emotional journey filled with laughter, nostalgia, and the melancholy of what-ifs. The trio (main protagonists) bring raw emotion to a story that questions whether eternal love can truly exist and whether the heart ever really rests. Audiences will discover how Joan’s story ends, or begins again, when ‘Eternity’ opens in theaters on November 26.