There's one thing about ‘The Voice’ that Reba McEntire thinks contestants get wrong: ‘It takes...’

Reba McEntire reveals what every ‘Voice’ contestant needs to hear (but probably doesn’t want to)

'The Voice' has always had a wide variety of coaches, ranging from Camila Cabello and Niall Horan to CeeLo Green and Usher. Almost every season of the iconic show has had a change of judges. Adam Levine is one such coach who was part of the show from season one all the way until season 16. He then took a break from the show, finally returning for season 27. Reba McEntire is another such coach who is beloved by fans.

Reba has had a long and varied history with 'The Voice.' The country artist appeared on the show for the first time on season one as a battle advisor for Team Blake Shelton. Reba then returned to the show 22 years later as a permanent coach on season 23. All this while, she was active in her music and acting career. Interestingly enough, the 70-year-old singer even had her own sitcom where she played the titular role of 'Reba.' She then went on to lend her voice to various animated characters, finally returning to 'The Voice' in 2023 as a Mega Mentor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

Reba then became a permanent coach from seasons 24-26. However, season 27 saw a huge change in the lineup of coaches. As reported by Good Housekeeping, the original quartet of Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé were the coaches of season 226. However, only Bublé would return in season 27, with Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini taking the place of the rest of the coaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba)

With the fan-favorite coach not returning for season 27, she made a statement with Variety about the harsh reality of making it as a singer in Hollywood, as she urged 'The Voice' contestants to work harder. “The thing I worry about is for the people that make it to the finals or win, how do they continue on after that?” Reba continued, “I hope that they grab this as a learning experience, like a course they took in college, instead of expecting the doors to open up, and now here they go, they’re a superstar.” She added, “They don't realize it takes so much work. It takes luck. It takes that right song. It takes being at the right place at the right time and a huge team around you to make sure you don’t fall off the pedestal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba)

Reba worked tooth and nail to become the artist she is today. Her father was a world champion steer roper, owing to which she spent the majority of her life at the rodeo circuit. She then went on to talk about her struggles in a statement to Variety, “When I started out in the music business, I didn’t know anything about it. What I did know is that in rodeo and ranching, it’s a man’s world: You insert yourself, you work your [guts] off; you don’t [complain] about it, you just work harder. When I got into the music business, that work ethic was still there."