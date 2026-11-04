When do new episodes of ‘Stick’ Season 2 come out? Episode schedule and finale date explained

Owen Wilson returns to the green in ‘Stick’ Season 2. Here’s your guide to Apple TV’s weekly episode rollout, streaming details and finale date.

Owen Wilson is heading back to the green, and ‘Stick’ fans have another round of golf and second chances to follow. Season 2 premieres November 4 on Apple TV with two episodes. New installments then arrive every Wednesday, giving viewers a weekly appointment with Pryce Cahill and his crew. Apple’s announcement confirms that the season will wrap up with 10 episodes.

What is ‘Stick’ about?

Created by Jason Keller, ‘Stick’ stars Wilson as former professional golfer Pryce Cahill and Peter Dager as Santi. Rhea Seehorn joins Season 2 as coach Amanda, while Marc Maron returns as caddie Mitts. Apple’s synopsis reads, “In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major.”

When and where to watch ‘Stick’?

‘Stick’ streams on Apple TV, with Wednesdays listed as the official release day. Apple has not officially announced an exact release time for Season 2. The streamer’s shows have previously arrived at 9:00 p.m. ET the evening before their listed release date. That could mean Tuesday-evening availability for US viewers, but it remains an unconfirmed pattern rather than a guaranteed release time.

Peter Dager (L) as Santi and Owen Wilson (R) as Pryce Cahill in a still from ‘Stick’ Season 2 (Image Source: Apple TV)

‘Stick’ Season 2 full release schedule:

The season opens with two episodes before switching to weekly installments. Here is the complete schedule:

Episode 1 – November 4: ‘Sirens in Soft Spikes’

Episode 2 – November 4: ‘Don’t Be Summer Mayonnaise’

Episode 3 – November 11

Episode 4 – November 18

Episode 5 – November 25

Episode 6 – December 2

Episode 7 – December 9

Episode 8 – December 16

Episode 9 – December 23

Episode 10 – December 30

For viewers planning to watch the whole season together, December 30 is the date to mark.