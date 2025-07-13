Did you catch that major editing blunder on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? The producers definitely didn’t

‘Wheel of Fortune’ has thrilled audiences for years with laugh-out-loud moments, tricky puzzles, and nail-biting countdowns. However, one particular episode has viewers scratching their heads in confusion. The episode in question, which aired on January 26, 2023, showcased a major editing blunder, and fans quickly took to X to point it out. It didn’t take long for a clip showing the "blind editing" to rack up views, and everyone was sharing their thoughts about the awkward goof-up.

The episode in question started with the contestants playing the game extremely well. Then came a two-word puzzle from the 'Event' category, which appeared on the board as the players began guessing. Vanna White had turned in the letters "T," "R," and "Y" on the first row, and the puzzle board had a single "R" remaining in the bottom row. Soon, the camera turned towards the former host, Pat Sajak, who was seen instructing the players. When the screen showed the puzzle board again, audiences were quick to notice that it had an extra “D” on the bottom row.

This was neither chosen by any player nor placed by White, as reported by The Sun. A hawk-eyed netizen spotted the editing mistake and took to X, writing, "You guys messed up the editing on tonight’s episode. How did no one catch this?" In another surprising instance, White was seen walking right past the letter as she added double “A’s” to the board, without reacting to the extra "D" at all. Replying to the main post, several jumped into the comment section, with one writing, "My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times." Another comment explained the actual case behind the error. "The blue player called it, and they edited it out. Notice her score jumped from 3200 to 4800," a user named @WheelRob10 wrote.

However, this was not the only time editing mistakes were noticed on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ In a September 20, 2024 episode of the reality game show, some viewers pointed out a strange event that took place on stage. White was seen standing near the puzzle board during the Express Round, and as she was clapping, viewers noticed something eerie. Her reflection seemed to “desync” from her body, and this sparked confusion and speculations all over social media.

In the video, which is now available on YouTube, White can be seen standing completely still. However, a reflection below her feet showed her legs moving across the stage. Following this, people started debating on what really happened in the comments of a video shared by C Lindley. One netizen wrote, “I watch this show every weekday and I noticed right away. Wow!!!” While some called it a “glitch in the Matrix,” a few others questioned the strange visuals, saying, “But why would her legs be ‘standing’ on the left AND walking across the stage if it was two different times?” This incident happened when Ryan Seacrest took over the hosting duties after Sajak retired from his long-time position.