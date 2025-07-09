Did Pat Sajak really avoid contestants taller than him on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? The truth behind the rumors

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is one of the most beloved reality TV shows of all time. It has been running for decades, and one name has always stood out: Pat Sajak. The former host became synonymous with the game show, alongside Vanna White. Sajak recently retired from his position, but he was on the series for long enough to create a lasting impression on everyone. However, with the stardom came a few rumors. Over the years, fans often were curious if Sajak specifically chose those contestants who were either shorter than him or about the same height. The speculations also suggested that he outright refused to work with players taller than him.

The game show has welcomed a lot of people throughout the years, several of whom took home big prizes. While these participants came from diverse backgrounds, one common thing that the viewers noticed was that, although the contestants looked very different, nearly all of them appeared to be the same height as Sajak. There appeared to be a pattern, and soon it became easier to understand why fans thought that the host avoided taller participants.

However, Sajak addressed these rumors back in 2015. Talking to WLKY, as cited by The Things, he shed some light on a couple of behind-the-scenes details about ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ He revealed it was actually the producers who were trying to find a way for shorter participants to easily reach the Wheel so they could spin it. According to him, the production crew used to provide a box for the contestants to stand on, but they soon realised that it wasn't working out as it only made Sajak look smaller in comparison.

The veteran host said, "(The wheel) is heavier than you think. When the show first started, we would put shorter players on boxes, but problem is I would walk next to a great-grandmother on the show and I would walk next to her and people thought I was a jockey so now we are on risers and when they go up, I go up and we stay about the same size. But it got engrained in people that I was about 4 feet 3."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

The producers ultimately went ahead with the idea of risers, which helped everyone on the show to appear to be the same height. This clarifies that neither the show’s producers nor Sajak tried to ban contestants who were taller than the host, as the risers helped manage the appearance of the participants on camera. Sajak led the show for more than 40 years and did around 8,000 episodes, according to the BBC. He posted an emotional message on X, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” Soon after, Ryan Seacrest picked up Sajak's hosting duties on the show.