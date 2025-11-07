'FBI' spinoff 'CIA' hit with another setback after showrunner walks away

Despite the delay in production, 'CIA' is still expected to air on time

It seems like the 'FBI' spin-off, 'CIA,' has hit another roadblock. According to a new report by Variety, the 'FBI' spinoff’s showrunner, Warren Leight, has left the show. Leight's sudden departure has forced a delay in production. Currently, CBS is looking for a new production plan. Notably, Leight is the second showrunner to leave the show. Originally, the spin-off was supposed to be helmed by David Hudgins, who quit the show in July this year. Mike Weiss, the current showrunner of 'FBI', is in talks to take over the role, the media outlet reported.

Despite the delay in production, 'CIA' is still expected to air on time. The official announcement regarding the 'FBI' spin-off was made on April 22, 2025. At the time, 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis became the first actor to be finalized for the show. Soon after, Nick Gehlfuss joined the series. In the upcoming crime drama, Ellis and Gehlfuss will play “two unlikely partners–a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law,” as per Deadline.

The official logline of the show reads, “When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.” In addition to Ellis and Gehlfuss, the spin-off also stars Natalee Linez as a CIA analyst. Right now, the makers are still looking for a new chief of station, a role previously held by Michael Michele.

During his October 2025 interview with TV Insider, Gehlfuss candidly spoke about his 'CIA' character Bill Goodman. “His name is Bill and not Will. It’s such a hard stretch to go from a Will to a Bill. You have no idea. He is a by-the-book FBI agent, so very much different than Will, going by his own rules. And he is teamed up with essentially a Will Halsted of the CIA, played by Tom Ellis. And so it is a wonderful collision of the odd couple in a way. And yeah, please tune into that. If you like Will, you’ll love Bill,” Gehlfuss shared.