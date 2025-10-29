'The Asset' Season 2: Has Netflix renewed the Danish thriller for another run? Here's what we know

The six-part cop thriller starring Clara Dessau has been one of the surprise hits upon its release

Such has been the reception for Netflix's Danish thriller, 'The Asset', that speculations have been rife about a potential Season 2. The six-part cop thriller starring Clara Dessau has been one of the surprise hits upon its release. The crime drama follows police cadet Tea (Dessau) as she goes undercover to investigate a dangerous and elusive criminal outfit. Trust and morals come to the fore as she forms an unexpected alliance during her mission.

That said, there has been no official confirmation about a potential Season 2. At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce what's next for the series' future. With the series just premiering, the streamer may take a definitive call in the days to come. With reviews being positive, there's always a strong chance the Danish thriller will have another run. Multiple sites have also factored in how 'The Asset' is labeled as a miniseries, making the second installment unlikely.

For those yet to catch the thriller, the synopsis per Tudum reads, "Tea Lind (Dessau) seems like a normal cadet in training at the police intelligence agency — Politiets Efterretningstjeneste, or PET. She’s reserved, pushes hard in training, and mostly keeps to herself. And that’s because Tea has her eyes on the prize: to fight the drug empires that caused the substance abuse surrounding her childhood. But Tea’s dreams all come crashing down when she’s unceremoniously bounced from the cadet program with no warning or explanation.

"She’s wondering if this is what rock bottom feels like when she’s approached by the mysterious Folke (Bro), director of the undercover division at PET. He has an incredibly dangerous mission for Tea, one that comes with the promise of a job with PET if she succeeds. All Tea has to do is become Sara Linneman, a luxury jeweler, so she can get close to Ashley (Cordsen), girlfriend of Denmark’s most powerful cocaine dealer, Miran (Firouzi)."

It further adds, "Tea jumps at the chance, confident that her uncanny ability to discern people’s hidden motivations will help her shine — despite her lack of undercover training. When Tea (as her undercover persona Sara) and Ashley finally meet, Tea stuns Folke and her surveillance team by going off book in a mean-girl tête-à-tête that reels Ashley in immediately. Unable to pass up the chance to show off her true wealth to a jeweler, Ashley books an appointment at Sara’s store the next day. During the appointment, Sara slowly earns Ashley’s trust, while warming up to the woman’s daughter. But what seems like a slam dunk for Tea is just the beginning of a complicated mission — little does she know that Ashley’s boyfriend, Miran, is quickly losing control of his empire thanks to the violent mistakes of his younger brother, Bambi (Kashef). The fallout from this will leave no one untouched."

'The Asset' is currently streaming on Netflix.