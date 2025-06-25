Music teacher takes her own advice — wows ‘AGT’ judges with stunning Coldplay cover you need to hear

A contestant with self-doubts got the whole ‘AGT’ theater cheering, with Simon Cowell dubbing it “fantastic audition.”

Lachuné, a part-time voice teacher and a student from South Carolina, delivered a brilliant performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ that left the audience and judges stunned. She sang ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay back in 2023, during Season 18 of the reality talent series. Lachuné had an interesting back story that intrigued the judges. The singer had followed her passion after holding herself back with self-doubt for years. As shared on stage that she came from a singing family and had witnessed them singing all her life. She admitted that she never pictured herself on a stage doing what she loved the most until her teaching experience pushed her to.

“If you can't do the thing, try to work close to it,” she told the judges, explaining why she chose to be a vocal teacher. She further revealed, “I am here because I am taking my own advice.” Being a teacher, she always pushed her students, telling them, “Take the initiative, don't get too comfortable, go for it.” So she found herself asking one day, “Am I doing the same thing?” and decided to go for the auditions. According to NBC, Lachuné had been living a 'small town' life. She remarked, “The closest Walmart is like 45 minutes away — so that type of small town. So, coming here and seeing that stage is definitely surreal.”

For her routine, she had decided to go for her own rendition of Coldplay. Simon Cowell, who was concentrating on the performance, looked up in disbelief as Lachuné sang the first lines. Her operatic performance soon left the audience in tears. As Lachuné sang her final notes, the whole theater was seen getting up from their seats, including Cowell, and cheering for her act, turning the whole arena into a grand concert. “You have a really beautiful, beautiful voice and I am really fascinated by it,” Cowell stated. He even asked her to judge herself, to which Lachuné stated that she would be clapping for the performance if she were her student. Advicing her, Cowell asked Lachuné to figure out her 'lane' and work on her singing talents, calling her routine a 'fantastic audition.'

“I wanted to keep listening to you,” chimed Sofia Vergara. “I am very happy today that you put yourself first, and that you came today and that you showed us who you are,” added Heidi Klum. She stressed that she thinks it was only the surface Lachuné scratched with her performance. Even Terry Crews was seen waving his hand in excitement as he cheered for the contestant.

Meanwhile, comedian Howie Mandel had a more in-depth judgment to share. He said, “You showed us that these walls that people feel like they are stuck behind, you make them yourself. You tore down that wall.” Mandell added, “Your life is about to change, and I am gonna start that change, with giving you a first yes.” Soon Klum raised her hands and followed suit. She said, “I am gonna give you a second yes.” The ‘Modern Family’ star also agreed. Cowell joined the three judges with her fourth 'yes.'

All in all, the performance was a blues cover of the pop song that fit perfectly with her voice. Lachuné was, however, eliminated in the semifinals, according to Fandom. ‘America’s Got Talent’ is currently in its season 20. The latest outing of the reality show has seen several routines earning a Golden Buzzer, including Charity Lockhart, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, as well as the Messoudi Brothers, who had previously amused the viewers in Season 14.