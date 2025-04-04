This ‘Voice’ singer may have been eliminated — but she won in life with a surprise pregnancy reveal

Talia Smith's ‘The Voice’ Season 23 elimination wasn’t the end—she had a bigger surprise up her sleeve and we loved it!

Talia Smith's journey on 'The Voice' may have ended but she didn't leave the stage without sharing an intimate news that brought joy to the audience and the celebrity mentors. Smith was paired against Jerome Godwin III in the season 23 battle round. The duo rendered Sam Smith's 'Like I Can'; however, the army recruiter's musical dream to train under 'One Direction' alum Niall Horan was cut short. “This whole journey started with a sad story, and now I’m here and my whole life has changed, so I’m just grateful,” she said after Horan advanced her battle partner, Godwin III, to the next round. “I want my future baby to look onstage and be like, ‘That was my mommy!’” She revealed with excitement while stroking her belly.

Horan confessed that it was a tough decision before letting Smith go, "I always struggle with this, 'cause, like, I feel like we've all gotten to know each other really well, and, like, I can't even look you in the eye. I'm looking at the floor. And knowing that your future is in my hands is just a horrible feeling," he said before announcing the winner of the round. However, the 'Kiss You' hitmaker was unable to conceal his astonishment when Smith revealed the good news on stage; all he could say was "Whoa!" as fellow celebrity voice coach Kelly Clarkson gaped in shock.

Niall Horan attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Horan proceeded to give an emotional farewell hug to Smith, "I love Talia. Talia is such a lovely lady and an amazing singer. I'm sad to see her go, but at the end of the day, I had to go with Jerome," he admitted during the confessional segment. "Did she say baby?" he jokingly concluded in disbelief. Smith entered the voice-based talent show with a powerful rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing'. She impressed both Clarkson and Horan during the blind audition. After experiencing a tragic miscarriage previously, she acknowledged during her behind-the-scenes interview that performing on 'The Voice' was a part of her emotional recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talia Smith (@taliasmith_ig)

“I started to crave performing,” she confessed. “Now, me being here is a part of the healing.” “After all of the struggles I’ve come from, everything that I’ve gone through, I would tell anybody, there’s always something to fight for,” she added. “Always.” Smith had announced her pregnancy just days before her elimination, the Army recruiter posted an adorable snap featuring her baby bump in an all-black ensemble. "Announcement! She is expecting! She is excited! She is blessed! The dreams keep coming true! Welcome, my sweet baby," she captioned the Instagram post, Today reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talia Smith (@taliasmith_ig)

Smith paid heartfelt homage to her brief stint on the reality show; she acknowledged that she had "zero regrets" and thanked the opportunity. "The journey wasn't as long as I would've liked, but this process was a blast!" she wrote. She praised her mentor, Horan, saying, "You are as kind as they say. Thank you for always being so reachable and caring." She ended it on a positive high, saying, "P.S. Oh Yeah! My story does not definitely end here!"