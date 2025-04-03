'The Voice' contestant once sang so hard, she 'lost her vision' while performing: 'I didn't have...'

'The Voice UK' contestant Kyra Smith, who faced an unexpected challenge, mesmerized coaches with her powerful voice and inspiring story

The singing reality show 'The Voice' is known for giving aspiring singers the chance to shine, with contestants improving their skills under the guidance of some of the industry's best. While the stage is always intense, one contestant faced an unexpected challenge during her semi-final performance. Her heart rate spiked, causing symptoms that temporarily blurred her vision. Despite this, she remained determined, sharing that she’s doing her best to adapt and "get more used to it."

The contestant in question is Kyra Smith, who competed on 'The Voice UK' in 2020 and was one of the semi-finalists but ultimately lost to Ava. Smith, who was a veterinary medicine student, had never performed professionally before entering the show. However, due to her POTS syndrome (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) diagnosis, she had to learn to sing while sitting down. Additionally, she now also uses a wheelchair. For the unversed, POTS is a syndrome that causes symptoms like a fast heart rate, dizziness, and fatigue when shifting from lying down to standing. Although there is no cure, treatments and lifestyle changes can help manage the condition, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Kyra Smith in a screenshot from 'The Voice UK' (Image Source: YouTube | Best of The Voice UK )

Smith acknowledged the difficulties of performing while managing her condition, calling the process "really hard." On the show, she described her experience as feeling like "being allergic to gravity." She said, "I like to belt, so you need a lot of support, but it's quite difficult to figure out where to position and support yourself. But I didn't have a choice, so I had to throw myself into it," as reported by Metro UK. While nerves are a common part of being on a show like 'The Voice,' for Smith, an increased heart rate can trigger her symptoms. "If I belt too much, I can sometimes lose my vision, which actually happens in the semi-final," she revealed. Despite the difficulties, she remains determined, adding, "It does make things more difficult, but I'm also trying to condition myself to get more used to it."

During auditions, Smith also gave an emotional performance of 'Golden Slumbers' by The Beatles, which secured chair turns from Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, and Sir Tom Jones, per the Daily Mail. Before her audition, Smith bravely shared how her journey with POTS syndrome had impacted her singing. She explained, "A couple of years ago, my life kind of flipped on its head. All of a sudden, my health rapidly declined." As an ambulatory wheelchair user, she had to relearn how to sing while sitting down, making her powerful audition even more remarkable.

Smith's mother also clarified, "Her brain and her heart can't communicate properly, and she can't stand up." Discussing her challenges, Smith confessed, "The past couple of years definitely sucked. What helped me most was music." Despite the challenges her condition posed to her singing, she did not give up, explaining, "You're always taught you need to stand up for good projection, so I had to re-learn how to sing sitting down."

Being diagnosed with POTS syndrome isn't going to stop Kyra from making her dreams come true! What an inspiration 💕#TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/W9yG5OHcZQ — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) August 31, 2024

Smith also shared her hopes of inspiring others, saying, "I'd like to show people that even if you've got limitations, it doesn't have to stop you from doing something like this." Her stunning performance wowed the judges, leading to a battle between Fletcher, Jones, and Sir Jones for a spot on their teams. The judges commended her "interesting and unique sound," as Smith broke down in tears when Sir Jones labeled her version "lovely."