Despite rave reviews from judges, ‘The Voice’ sent home one singer everyone was rooting for

"You just make everyone feel like a warm hug," said Kelsea Ballerini while praising Derius J in 'The Voice'

The competition is piping hot on 'The Voice' Season 27 as the playoffs finally concluded on the reality show. As the competition moves ahead, elimination is also inevitable. However, not every elimination is well received by viewers, especially when a contestant who was praised by the judges was sent home. In one such instance, a talented participant was eliminated, despite winning major accolades from judges.

Night one of 'The Voice' Season 27 playoffs saw impressive performances, leaving judges Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini with tough decisions. Each judge had to select two contestants to advance to the Live Shows, where the top eight will compete in the Semi-Finals, as per Collider. However, fans were left confused when Darius J, who delivered a standout jazzy and soulful rendition of OutKast’s 'Hey Ya!' that earned praise from both judges, was eliminated.

Darius J's performance, which impressed both judges and the audience, failed to secure votes from Levine and Ballerini. Levine, who was Darius' former coach, praised the uniqueness of his rendition, comparing it to Michael Bublé, and expressed pride in his performance, saying, "There's only one Darius J ... It was so different and so cool. It was almost like 'Bublé Ya!' I'm just really proud of you, man. Excellent job tonight, dude."

Not only that, John Legend also showered glowing praises on Darius, comparing his voice to legends like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. Coach Ballerini expressed her admiration, saying, "I'm like a moth to a flame with you. I'm just so attracted to your artistry. And I wish that I could jump through all the TVs right now and just watch everyone fall in love with you, because I know that's what’s happening," and added, "You just make everyone feel like a warm hug." However, despite overwhelming praise, Ballerini chose to advance Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise, who performed modern songs, over Darius. Ballerini's decision led to confusion among fans, as Darius' performance seemed to impress the judges the most. Reportedly, Ballerini favored more contemporary styles, which may have led to Darius' elimination.

Notably, Darius J was even heavily praised during his blind audition, as he showcased his fun side and honored Atlanta with a performance of Usher's 'Caught Up.' He impressed three coaches, which included Levine, Ballerini, and Bublé, while Legend held back, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Where have you been all my life?" exclaimed Bublé. He further added, "The Lord has filled you up with so much light and love and charisma." Ballerini called him "electric” and "such an artist," adding, "I'd be so deeply jazz hands honored to be your coach."

Levine noted Darius' bold style, as he said, "Clearly, you're fearless. I just feel it will be a very magical ride. Please pick me." Despite strong pitches from Ballerini and Bublé, Darius chose Levine, explaining, "I know from his experience coaching, he's super technical, which is something I knew I could work on. I also figured he’d give me an opportunity to explore different genres." He also embraced the CeeLo Green comparison, saying, "CeeLo is amazingly talented… A lot of my fashion inspiration comes from CeeLo. The Voice had us create a fashion vision board, and he was included."