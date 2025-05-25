Simon Cowell getting terrified by scary knife act still remains one of the craziest 'AGT' moments

"Simon really loves these types of crazy acts, and it's amazing to see that he likes participating in them. Well done, Simon," one social media user said.

'America's Got Talent' has had its fair share of acts that have the judges as well as the audience at the edge of their seats. These nail-biting moments are what 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' was created for. 'AGT: Extreme' ran from the month of February to March of 2022. As of writing, no further seasons have been announced for 'AGT: Extreme.' However, from time to time, these dangerous acts trickle down to the main 'AGT' competition, and in one such instance, Simon Cowell ended up becoming a part of the performance as well, whether he liked it or not.

Blade 2 Blade is a knife-throwing duo that appeared on season 17 of 'America's Got Talent,' as reported by Fandom. As the performance began, the brothers stood facing each other, with two black backgrounds behind them. The brothers hurled knives and axes fiercely, dodging expertly. Later, blindfolded, they even switched to small axes, throwing them with cutting-edge precision at each other. As the performance came to a close, everyone rose to an applause, including all the judges. However, something interesting happened as Cowell's turn for remarks came. He started, "What you do, I can only imagine how scary it is." To this, one of the brothers hilariously replied, "If you want to try, I invite you."

The audience started chanting Simon's name. Hesitating at first, Cowell looked into the distance and stepped on stage. The brothers instructed Cowell to stand in the middle "without moving." As Cowell stood without moving a muscle, he asked both the brothers, "Do you like me?" Both brothers laughingly said, "Yes, of course," as they then took places to throw knives. As Cowell stood in between the two axe-wielding brothers, wide-eyed, it was evident he was scared. The duo then continued to hurl axes at each other, with the 'AGT' judge feeling each axe breeze past his head. It was definitely an experience not every daring act invites the judges for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Laner (@tyronblade)

Everyone loved Blade 2 Blade's daring act, but what was more daring was for a judge to put his life at risk on stage. "Whatever anyone may say about Simon Cowell, he's a very brave man," one social media user wrote in the comments section of the episode's YouTube video. Another one said, "Simon really loves these types of crazy acts, and it's amazing to see that he likes participating in them. Well done, Simon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Laner (@tyronblade)

As the duo finished, Cowell hugged the brothers and stepped off stage unharmed. The audience and the judges rose to an applause as Sofia Vergara asked if Simon's heart was going crazy, to which Cowell excitedly replied, "Yeah," almost like a giddy child. Needless to say, the audience and the judges loved the performance, as they gave the killer duo a unanimous yes, sending them to the next round.