'America's Got Talent' fans gasp as Sofia Vergara falls and hits the ground in awkward TV moment

"It was the second time. I do the same thing," Sofia Vergara said of her fall on 'America's Got Talent.'

Sofia Vergara once experienced a major fall on the set of 'America's Got Talent'! During a June 2022 episode of 'AGT' Season 17, Simon Cowell walked out on the set of the NBC talent competition without his fellow judges. At that point in time, Cowell stated it was a "long story." Then, Terry Crews, the host of the show, seemed baffled but then got a quick confirmation that the other judges were also coming. Soon after, Crews gave a lovely introduction for Heidi Klum and Vergara. The two women made their grand entrance with exuberant steps. Vergara and Klum walked hand-in-hand while giving air kisses to each other.

Things took a turn for the worse when Vergara tripped while making her way to the stage. After falling, Vergara tried to regain her balance by taking the help of the ground. At that moment, Klum stopped and asked Vergara if she was okay. On the other hand, Vergara laughed off and held onto the supermodel after getting up. The two ladies continued to laugh as the fourth and final judge, Howie Mandel, stormed out of the room.

When all the judges had taken their places, Crews went on to ask Vergara whether she was fine. It appears that Vergara was a little embarrassed by the whole incident, as she didn't answer Crews' question and simply kept her head down and laughed. Meanwhile, Crews jokingly remarked, "You went down hard again!" As per The US Sun, after Vergara got herself together, she said, "It was the second time. I do the same thing." Following that, Crews asked Vergara, "Is that why you were late?" Shortly afterward, Klum entered the chat and explained, "We were late, Terry. Because Simon took off without us!" In his defense, Cowell went on to say, "They stole my bike, Terry," to which Crews jokingly responded by saying, "Somebody needs to." After addressing the fall incident, the four judges carried on with the auditions.

Around the same time, Vergara took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shed light on the incident and poked fun at herself. "Get ready for a grand entrance @heidiklum #agt," Vergara wrote. Subsequently, Klum quoted her tweet and playfully said, "Nobody makes an entrance quite like you, @SofiaVergara #AGT." After the incident saw the light of day, Vergara tweeted, "The floor is slippery #agt." Then, the fans of the NBC talent competition asked Vergara to be more careful. An X user penned, "Be careful, Kaksk." Followed by a second user who wrote, "You look like you’re having way too much fun! Haha. Enjoy!"

the floor is slippery #agt — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) June 29, 2022

Just a week earlier, Vergara took a tumble while entering the studio. However, this time, Vergara was all by herself. Then, Crews introduced Vergara and hyped the crowd. Vergara tripped as soon as she arrived at the same spot. Vergara's heel went flying up in the air, and she hit the ground with a thud. Heidi and Howie Mandel dashed over to help her. The comedian asked Vergara, "Are you ok?" Vergara shared that she was okay and slowly got up. Luckily, Vergara didn't incur any injuries.