We’re convinced a major character might die in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after A-lister’s cryptic comment

Sebastian Stan's contract with Marvel might be coming to an end after 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Sebastian Stan has been a titan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since his first appearance fourteen years ago as Bucky Barnes back in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. As the close friend of Steve Rogers and following his eventual brainwashing by Hydra and his metamorphosis into the Winter Soldier, Bucky has come to establish his pre-eminence in the MCU scheme of things.

Nevertheless, as per a recent report by ScreenRant, Stan's tenure at the MCU might be coming to an end soon. If this were to be the case, it would only be natural for the character to die in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday', or be written out of the franchise in a befitting manner. Nevertheless, no official confirmation has been made yet in this regard. Apart from his time in the MCU, Stand recently starred in 'The Apprentice' and 'A Different Man', both of which were positively received by the audiences.

Stan recently spoke with host Don Saladino on the 'Stronger' podcast, during the course of which he reflected at length on his journey with Marvel and the MCU. When asked about his greatest takeaway from his contract with Marvel, the 'Thunderbolts' star indicated that a potential exit from the franchise on his part might be in the cards. Stan explained: "I have to try to offer something different than before. And I’ve never favored one role over another. The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, (feel it) really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor, and it taught me relationships and (I worked with) Robert Downey (Jr.) and Scarlett (Johansson) and all these people I looked up to."

Stan further highlighted that his prolonged collaboration with the MCU was just another step in his career and that they looked forward to exploring other avenues and characters: "It was a business. It was a family, and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the step one for me." In the aftermath of Stan's comments, one can't help but wonder if he will be killed off in the upcoming grand 'Avengers' movie, which is slated for a December, 2026 release.

When viewed in this light, Stan's most recent appearance on 'Thunderbolts' becomes particularly poignant, as he was seen marshalling the rest of his crew including Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian. In a report from February this year, CBR had pointed out that Stan was initially signed into having a nine picture deal with Marvel for portraying the character of Bucky Barnes. Beginning in 2014, this deal then saw him appear in a total of six MCU films. In the absence of a renewal of the contract, it would be incumbent upon the powers-that-be at the MCU to determine an exit that works best for Stan.