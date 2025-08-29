‘Wheel of Fortune’ player says her husband’s a trivia lover — then cracks nearly impossible puzzle in seconds

A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised the fans by solving a tricky puzzle during the Bonus Round. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune', which saw the light of day on October 24, 2024, a player named Marie-Eve Augier performed exceptionally well throughout her time on the fan-favorite game show. In the Bonus Round, Augier was faced with a complicated four-word puzzle, but she didn't let her nerves get the best of her. Eventually, Augier's great selection of letters helped her to crack her Bonus Round puzzle before the buzzer went off, and she won an additional cash prize of $40,000.

In the episode, Augier, wife of a trivia buff from Miramar, Florida, competed against Kevin Schemm from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Tania Bachelder from Auburn, Maine. Augier kicked off the game on a high note by solving the first puzzle, and she bagged an early lead. However, things took a turn in the Mystery Round when Bachelder overtook Augier by figuring out the Prize Puzzle and winning $4,750 worth of prizes.

According to Andy Nguyen's blog, Augier bounced back in the next few rounds by solving a couple of puzzles. During the Express Round, Augier worked out the Prize Puzzle, and she won a trip to the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites worth $8,300. In the following rounds, Augier completed a flurry of puzzles, and she earned the top position on the leaderboard with $20,450 in cash and the trip. When the game show host Ryan Seacrest asked Augier to pick a category for her Bonus Round puzzle, she chose "What are you doing?" Following that, Augier's two friends, Rochelle and Farrah, came on the stage to support her.

Then, Augier spun the wheel and picked out her prize envelope. After 'Wheel of Fortune' gave Augier the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," she picked the letters "C, H, P, and O" as her additional letters to round out the puzzle. With everything on the board, Augier's Bonus Round puzzle looked like "POS_N_ _OR_P_C." As the ten-second timer began, Augier didn't waste any time and yelled, "Posing For A Pic," which turned out to be the correct answer. Shortly afterward, Seacrest flipped the Golden Envelope and informed Augier that she had won an extra $40,000, taking her total to $60,450. At that moment, Augier celebrated her big win with her two friends by sharing a tight hug with them.

Once the episode dropped, many fans shared their honest thoughts on Augier's incredible puzzle-solving skills and her Bonus Round puzzle. One social media user wrote, "That was smart play by Marie-Eve following the Cardinal Rule on safe and C's, P's, & O's were all the right letters to pick, great bonus round win." Followed by a second user who complimented Augier for solving the tricky puzzle by writing, "I'd be mad if I got a puzzle with an abbreviated word like that. Unless I called the letters, she did. ;)." Another 'Wheel of Fortune' fan commented, "Way to go, Marie-Eve! You did a great job tonight! I hope tomorrow's big winner gets tomorrow's Bonus Puzzle!"