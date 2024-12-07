What is Joel Osteen's net worth? Netflix's 'Mary' gets into more trouble over controversial executive producer

Joel Osteen's association with Netflix's 'Mary' has irked many social media users

'Mary' on Netflix opened to negative reactions from critics and audiences alike. The film suffers from several flaws and fans have blamed Joel Osteen for it. Osteen, who possesses a net worth of $100 million, as per an April 2024 report by South China Morning Post, serves as an executive producer for Anthony Hopkins starrer biblical film 'Mary'.

Osteen's involvement in the film has become a major talking point for several weeks now, with many viewers expressing that they don't have any expectations for 'Mary' as a result of his association.

Who is Joel Osteen?

Joel Osteen is reported to have a net worth of $100 million (Instagram/@joelosteen)

Joel Osteen, 61, is a renowned pastor, televangelist, and businessman hailing from Texas. He has also authored several best-selling novels. Osteen is popular for his unique preaching style and association with prosperity theology.

He is the pastor of Lakewood Church, founded by his father in Houston, Texas. It is one of the largest congregations in the United States, drawing around 45,000 attendees weekly, as per Click 2 Houston.

With a reported $100 million net worth, Osteen is the second wealthiest pastor and televangelist of 2024 in a list topped by 87-year-old Kenneth Copeland with a net worth of a whopping $300 million.

Netflix's Mary' is facing massive backlash from Bible followers

'Mary' is a biblical film released on Netflix on December 6 (Netflix)

Starring Israeli actors Noa Cohen and Ido Tako, alongside Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins', Netflix's biblical film 'Mary' has turned out to be a major disappointment. As the film takes creative freedom in an attempt for modern retelling of Mary's story, fans put the blame on Osteen who often faces criticism for his sermons, particularly related to prosperity theology and the Word of Faith movement.

An X user wrote, "The only controversial thing about the Netflix Mary movie should be that Joel Osteen is listed as executive producer." Someone joined the thread and said, "If Joel Osteen is the executive director, then everything about this movie is wrong. Osteen preaches a false gospel, and should not be followed or supported."

The only controversial thing about the Netflix Mary movie should be that Joel Osteen is listed as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/x2xn9SQZgr — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ApostateProphet) November 13, 2024

If Joel Osteen is the executive director, then everything about this movie is wrong. Osteen preaches a false gospel, and should not be followed or supported. — Truth Course (@TruthCourse) November 14, 2024

"The man's very name has me questioning if this is going to be done well," an X user expressed his concern.

The man's very name has me questioning if this is going to be done well. — King Deplorables (@KingDeplorables) November 14, 2024

'Mary' hasn't turned out to be the biblical film fans were expecting. The darker tones and creative freedom for dramatization seem to have stolen away the authenticity and beauty of the scripture. What are your thoughts?

'Mary is now streaming on Netflix

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.