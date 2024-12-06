Netflix's controversial film 'Mary' hits screens under fire over one decision

Netflix's epic biblical film Mary has sparked controversy and criticism even before its release

Netflix is facing fresh criticism, this time over its upcoming biblical film 'Mary'. The upcoming film reimagines the story of Mary, shedding lights on the ordeals she faces following the birth of Jesus. She, along with her baby son, go into hiding and then flee to Egypt when King Harod orders the massacre of the innocents.

The film features Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in the role of King Harod, while Israeli actor Noa Cohen plays the titular role of Mary. The film also features several Israeli actors including Ido Tako in pivotal role of Joseph, Ori Pfeffer, Mili Avital, Keren Tzur and Hilla Vidor. While people of Christian faith are looking forward to watch the film ahead of Christmas, several people have come forward, criticizing the film and calling for boycott.

Casting of 'Mary' irks netizens

'Mary' has been drawing criticism globally due to its casting of several Israeli actors, including Mary's. It stems from the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict and Israel's questionable warfare methods that has claimed several innocent lives in Palestine. Some of the world's oldest churches and mosques have also been destroyed in the conflict.

In the last one year, Israel has destroyed three churches in Gaza, and killing around 3% of Gaza's Christians, as per a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Netizens believe that by casting Israeli actors, an alleged attempt is being made to erase Palestinian historical roots of the characters on whom the film is based. However, DJ Curso, directed of 'Mary' stands by his decision of casting Israeli actors. Defending the same, he said, “It was important to us that Mary, along with most of our primary cast, be selected from Israel to ensure authenticity,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Netflix's 'Mary' stirs heated debate on social media

Netflix and the makers of 'Mary' have been facing the wrath of angry netizens on social media. Even since Netflix has released the trailer of the film, fans have been raising concerns about the controversial casting. Someone took to X and wrote, "A film about a palestinian woman played by actors from the settler state that is currently mass slaughtering palestinian women. oh the disgusting audacity." Someone else wrote, "There is something profoundly offensive about having an Israeli actor play Mary, the mother of Jesus, while Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, killing some of the oldest Christian communities in the world and erasing their heritage sites."

a film a bout a palestinian woman played by actors from the settler state that is currently mass slaughtering palestinian women. oh the disgusting audacity. https://t.co/v0PnwNA9Z7 — 𓂆 deeja⁷🫒 (@deedeehimawari) November 13, 2024

There is something profoundly offensive about having an Israeli actor play Mary, the mother of Jesus, while Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, killing some of the oldest Christian communities in the world and erasing their heritage sites. https://t.co/Vk6O7659Ak — John P (@Johnpatrick500) November 13, 2024

The criticism has initiated a debate with someone pointing out, "It's a story about a Jewish woman played by a Jewish woman what's the issue here."

It's a story about a Jewish woman played by a Jewish woman what's the issue here lmao — Carlitos (@Carldood123) November 13, 2024

"Since when mariam was Palestinian?" questioned an X user. Another user jumped in to defend the casting and tweeted, "A Jew playing a Jew. Your upset about that? Really? Bruh, do better. Also Jesus and Mary were never Palestinian because Judea did not get that name from the Romans, Palaestina, until 70 AD after the Shimon Bar Kokhba rebellion against Rome was put down."

Since when mariam was Palestinian? — 🧸ྀི (@saudicamelrider) November 15, 2024

A Jew playing a Jew. Your upset about that? Really? Bruh, do better. Also Jesus and Mary were never Palestinian because Judea did not get that name from the Romans, Palaestina, until 70 AD after the Shimon Bar Kokhba rebellion against Rome was put down. — Tony L (@RealTonyL1775) November 15, 2024

Opinions are divided, but one thing’s clear- some will eagerly watch the film, while others won’t go near it.

'Mary' trailer

'Mary' arrives on Netflix on Friday, December 6

